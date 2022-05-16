Four hikers rescued in White Mountains over the weekend

Rescuers determined Chaloux could hike with minor assistance and did not need a rescue litter, Fish and Game said. They reached the trailhead safely at 9:15 p.m., officials said.

Jacob Chaloux, 33, of Deerfield, N.H., was rescued Friday on the Old Bridle Path in Franconia, N.H., after he fell around one mile from the trailhead on a short icy patch that covered the trail, officials said. Fish and Game was notified at around 6:45 p.m., the department said.

Four injured hikers were rescued from the White Mountains in New Hampshire this weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

On Saturday, Fish and Game responded to three separate rescues in the White Mountains.

Richard Nagri, 73, of Manchester, N.H., suffered a “medical emergency” near the summit of Mount Cube near Orford, N.H., Fish and Game said. The department was notified at 12:40 p.m. and his hiking companion called 911, officials said.

Several public safety departments and volunteers responded to the 2 1/2-mile-long Cross Rivendell Trail, officials said.

As rescuers were en route, the New Hampshire Army National Guard was called to help facilitate a helicopter extraction, officials said.

The first set of ground crews arrived at 2:35 p.m., Fish and Game said. The Blackhawk helicopter arrived 10 minutes later and lowered a medic, officials said.

By 2:55 p.m., Nagri was hoisted to the Blackhawk by a jungle penetrator and was en-route to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for treatment, Fish and Game said.

While rescuers were responding to Mount Cube, two separate reports came in shortly after 4 p.m. for hikers with lower-leg injuries that were descending the trail from the summit of Mount Lafayette on Old Bridle Path, officials said.

The first report came in for solo-hiker Andrea Dicunzolo, 34, of Pelham, N.H., who fell and injured her leg while going down the trail and realized she needed to be carried off the mountain, Fish and Game said.

Hikers carried her to the nearby Appalachian Mountain Club’s Greenleaf Hut, three miles from the trailhead, to await her rescue, officials said.

The second rescue was for William Hernandez, 28, of New York, who injured his lower leg around 1.75 miles from the trailhead while “traversing a relatively easy stretch of trail,” Fish and Game said. His hiking companion called 911, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team responded, officials said.

The flight crew from the earlier incident at Mount Cube was requested to rescue Dicunzolo, officials said. The helicopter encountered severe weather, and the flight crew could not complete the rescue.

Ground crews arrived to Hernandez first at 5:55 p.m., officials said. He was stabilized quickly, and rescuers determined that he could “hobble down the trail with assistance,” Fish and Game said.

A team of over 30 rescuers continued to Greenleaf Hut and arrived at 6:52 p.m., Fish and Game said. Rescuers determined that Dicunzolo needed to be carried, and she was stabilized and put into a rescue litter and departed at 7:45 p.m., officials said.

Hernandez arrived at the trailhead at 8:40 p.m. and his companion took him to be treated for medical care.

Dicunzolo arrived at the trailhead at 11:45 p.m. and was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment by LinWood ambulance, Fish and Game said.

Throughout the entire rescue, Fish and Game said, rescuers encountered rain, thunder, lightning, and trails that were steep, icy and wet. No rescuers were injured, officials said.

Fish and Game encouraged hikers to wear sturdy footwear and traction devices, as icy conditions are still common at higher elevations. For those seeking safe hiking tips and essential gear, the department said, people can visit this website.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.