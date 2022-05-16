Four people now reported dead in Worcester building fire; two more victims found

In addition to the four deaths, the fire left three people injured, gutted the six-family apartment building at 2 Gage St. early Saturday and damaged two neighboring buildings, according to city officials.

The officials confirmed during a briefing Monday that bodies of four victims had been recovered from the scene, up from the two confirmed fatalities that had been confirmed over the weekend. None of the four victims were named.

City officials in Worcester on Monday confirmed that four people had been killed in Saturday’s four-alarm fire that tore through a multifamily building on Gage Street.

Nearly 70 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was reported at 3:31 a.m., city officials said in a statement Saturday. No firefighters were injured.

A worker installed plywood over the first-floor windows of the building at 2 Gage St. Sunday, while a Worcester police cruiser was parked out front with its lights flashing.

Kitty Bousquet, 26, and Shannon Colbath, 28, stood outside on the corner Sunday of Eastern Ave and Normal Street and looked up at the burned building. They said their friend lived in one of the apartments and they hadn’t heard from him in a couple of days.

As they stood outside the home, Colbath called their friend’s phone number again. The phone rang for a while and then went to voicemail.

Bousquet said she contacted Worcester police but was not given any information.

“It is just so unlike him to drop off the face of the earth that I just do not believe that is what happened,” Bousquet said.

The fire also drove out the residents of 5 Eastern Ave. Saturday, including Steven, a 26-year-old resident of the multi-family building.

Steven, who asked that only his first name be used, said he was asleep in his room with the door locked when his roommate smelled smoke.

“He kicked open my door and woke me up to get out of the building because of the fire,” Steven said in a phone interview. “It was visible from my window, that’s how large the flames were.”

