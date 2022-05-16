Judge sentences former MIT business professor John Donovan Sr. to two years in prison in forgery plot

The sentence came after a jury convicted Donovan of numerous crimes on May 3, including attempted larceny, perjury and seven counts of forgery.

Judge Salim Tabit sentenced the defendant, John Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton, to serve two years to two years and a day behind bars, followed by three years’ probation with the condition that he have no contact with his late son’s wife and minor children, authorities said.

An Essex Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced a former MIT business professor to serve two years in state prison following his conviction earlier this month of trying to pilfer millions from his late son’s estate, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

The trial capped a decades-long family drama involving Donovan and several of his family members, including his son, the late John Donovan Jr., involving millions of dollars and valuable property on the North Shore.

John Sr. was previously convicted of filing a false police report in 2007, after he shot himself in the stomach and claimed that his son had hired two Russian hit men to attack him. He was sentenced to two years of probation in that case. In 2020, a judge found that he misused business funds for personal expenses and ordered him to repay nearly $3 million in damages, legal fees, and interest.

Donovan’s separate conviction earlier this month focused on the estate of John Jr., who died in 2015.

Staff at the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds in Salem suspected Donovan Sr. of submitting 25 forged documents, including wills, mortgages, deeds and land transfers, prosecutors said.

Had the documents been accepted, the elder Donovan would’ve been awarded land valued at $5 million meant for a conservation organization, reversed a Superior Court judgment against him, released him from a mortgage, and granted him access to his grandchildren against the wishes of his late son, according to prosecutors.

In a sentencing memorandum last week, Donovan’s lawyer asked Tabit to spare his client prison time, recommending a sentence of two years’ probation with community service and conditions.

“Professor Donovan lived an esteemed life but he had a terrible fall from grace ... when he became embroiled in contentious litigation with his children,” said the defense filing. “This twenty-plus year entanglement has taken an incredible emotional toll on both him and his wife.”

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

