Man shot near Space Force station in N.H. identified

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation,” the statement said.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office on Monday identified the Massachusetts man killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting near a Space Force station in New Boston, N.H.

Authorities have said previously that Foley was shot during an encounter with a local police officer and a private security worker. He died from of a single bullet wound.

The shooting occurred on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station located off 317 Chestnut Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m., Formella’s office has said.

Officials haven’t specified whether the bullet that struck Foley was fired from the officer’s gun or from the security guard’s weapon.

The names of the officer and security staffer haven’t been released. law enforcement officials haven’t said why Foley was in the area at the time, or whether he was armed. A spokesman for Formella said Monday that Foley did not work at the Space Force Station.

“No further information will be released until after the involved officer and Contracted Security Member’s formal interviews,” said Monday’s statement from Formella’s office.

New Boston police Chief R. Brace referred questions to prosecutors.

The New Boston Space Force Station was transferred from the Air Force to the Space Force in 2020, according to its website.

“It was originally established in 1942 as a practice area for bombers and fighter planes from nearby Grenier Army Air Field (now Manchester–Boston Regional Airport),” the site says. “Starting in 1959, it was turned into a satellite-tracking station, providing the facilities most prominent feature, the weatherproof radomes which dot the hillside.”

The site says the station’s “operated by the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a geographically-separated unit of Space Delta 6, part of Peterson-Schriever Garrison at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado.”

