Moped driver in critical condition following crash with school bus in Lowell

Officers went to Appleton Street near South Street at about 9 a.m. after receiving a report of the crash, LeBlanc said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was flown by helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries, Lowell police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc wrote in an e-mail.

A man is in critical condition after the moped he was driving reportedly hit the back of a school bus carrying nine pre-kindergarten students in Lowell on Monday morning, but no one on the bus was injured, officials said.

Nine pre-kindergarten students from the Cardinal O’Connell Early Learning Center were on the bus at the time of the crash, said Lowell Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Myers. The moped hit the back of the bus, and the moped driver slid under the bus, she wrote in an e-mail.

Advertisement

The children were unharmed and are not believed to have witnessed the crash, and they remained on the bus while the crash was investigated, Myers said.

The students remained on the bus for about 20 minutes and were then transferred to a different bus and taken to school with a police escort, she said.

They went to class, and an extra social worker was available to them at the school for support, Myers said.

The crash remains under investigation by Lowell police and State Police, LeBlanc said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.