Photos: Last night’s lunar eclipse dazzles earthbound viewers

Many around the world waited eagerly to lock eyes with last night’s lunar eclipse, which can only happen when the moon is positioned in the shadow of the earth as the sun rotates to the other side of our planet. This particular vibrant sky show is also described as a “super blood moon eclipse” because many viewers, including east coast residents, were able to experience the moon turning a reddish or copper color around 11:30 p.m. Stargazers had plenty of time to take in the phenomenon, as it was the longest lunar eclipse since 1989, according to Space.com.

A multi-exposure photo showed the eclipse from Pembroke. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff