Photos: Last night’s lunar eclipse dazzles earthbound viewers

By Allana Barefield Globe Staff,Updated May 16, 2022, 14 minutes ago
In this collection of photos, the moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse (upper left) and then at various stages as it emerges from the earth's shadow.Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Many around the world waited eagerly to lock eyes with last night’s lunar eclipse, which can only happen when the moon is positioned in the shadow of the earth as the sun rotates to the other side of our planet. This particular vibrant sky show is also described as a “super blood moon eclipse” because many viewers, including east coast residents, were able to experience the moon turning a reddish or copper color around 11:30 p.m. Stargazers had plenty of time to take in the phenomenon, as it was the longest lunar eclipse since 1989, according to Space.com.

A multi-exposure photo showed the eclipse from Pembroke.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The reddish hue appeared to begin to spread over the surface of the moon near the Arch in St. Louis.David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
This combination of pictures shows the eclipses progress through the night.Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle in Salgotarjan, Hungary.Peter Komka/Associated Press


Watch the NASA live stream of the lunar eclipse:

The moon is seen during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje.ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images
The moon emerged from the full lunar eclipse as seen near Moscow, Idaho.Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
People took photos of the lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif.Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
The moon set in the morning during the partial lunar eclipse behind the Frauenkirche and the dome of the Kunstakedmie in Dresden, Germany.Robert Michael/Associated Press
A full moon rose above the historical city center of Mardin, famous for its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey.Emrah Gurel/Associated Press
People looked at the moon before the blood red total lunar eclipse in Santiago.MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images
The moon rose over vineyards just before a blood red total lunar eclipse in Montlouis-sur-Loire, central France.GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images
An aircraft passed the full moon in Frankfurt, Germany.Michael Probst/Associated Press
This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of the eclipse, as seen from Temple City, Calif.Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
Locals and tourists watched the moon rising by the Temple of Peseidon at the cape of Sounion, south of Athens.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images
People took photos of the ecplise at the Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia.Juan Karita/Associated Press
People are silhouetted as an almost full moon rose above the sky in Grozny, Russia.Musa Sadulayev/Associated Press
Onlookers enjoyed the eclipse from Rio de Janeiro. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images