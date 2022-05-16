Police investigate attempted kidnapping of small child in Hyde Park

Boston police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a young child in Hyde Park on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting an attempted kidnapping near 66 Georgetowne Drive, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

Officers were told on arrival that an unknown suspect attempted to kidnap the child, who is 3 or 4 years old, Watson said. The suspect was seen fleeing the area, he said.