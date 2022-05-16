Police investigate attempted kidnapping of small child in Hyde Park

Boston police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a young child in Hyde Park on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Police received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting an attempted kidnapping near 66 Georgetowne Drive, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
Officers were told on arrival that an unknown suspect attempted to kidnap the child, who is 3 or 4 years old, Watson said. The suspect was seen fleeing the area, he said.
The child was found safe about five minutes after the initial 911 call, Watson said.
The incident remains under investigation, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.