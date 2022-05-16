Quincy man arrested after allegedly kicking and shattering Orange Line window

A Quincy man who was wanted for assault allegedly kicked and shattered the window of an Orange Line train at the Forest Hills station on Saturday, Transit Police said in a statement.
Transit Police received a report at around 7 p.m. for a man who kicked out a train’s window, officials said. The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Sean Kenneally, Transit Police said.
A witness told police Kenneally allegedly stood up from his seat, ran toward the train’s window, and kicked it, which caused it to shatter, according to the statement.
“The witness further stated Kenneally’s actions arose out of nowhere,” Transit Police said.
Officers approached Kenneally and determined he had an existing warrant out of the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery on +60/disabled person, Transit Police said.
Kenneally was arrested on the existing warrant and also charged with malicious destruction of property over $250, officials said. He was taken to Transit Police headquarters for the arrest booking process, according to the statement.
