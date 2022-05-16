Quincy man arrested after allegedly kicking and shattering Orange Line window

A Quincy man who was wanted for assault allegedly kicked and shattered the window of an Orange Line train at the Forest Hills station on Saturday, Transit Police said in a statement.

Transit Police received a report at around 7 p.m. for a man who kicked out a train’s window, officials said. The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Sean Kenneally, Transit Police said.

A witness told police Kenneally allegedly stood up from his seat, ran toward the train’s window, and kicked it, which caused it to shatter, according to the statement.