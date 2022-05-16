Rhode Island leaders focus on drinking water for United for Infrastructure Week

Diehl, the CEO and executive director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, had a front row seat on Monday in a vessel owned by Save the Bay, a nonprofit that has long fought to clean up and improve Narragansett Bay. “Looking out over Narragansett Bay today is a reminder of how critical infrastructure investment is to protecting our environment and way of life,” he said.

PROVIDENCE — While sitting in the middle of a small boat heading back down the Providence River that empties out into Narragansett Bay, Jeffrey Diehl looked out to the gigantic wind turbines and nearly shovel-ready shoreline development sites that will soon be part of the state’s growing blue economy.

Advertisement

But his and the Infrastructure Bank’s main focus: Improving drinking water quality.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, left, and Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank CEO Jeffrey Diehl, right, on Monday's boat tour. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“The people of Rhode Island support clean drinking water [improvements] massively,” said Diehl. “Rhode Island really leverages our water program, in a positive way, more than any other state in the country, on a relative basis. We’re investing a lot more than what is just coming from the federal programs.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Diehl said the state invests a mix of state and federal dollars with private money. Yet, despite the investments, in 2020, Rhode Island was given a grade of a “C+” from the American Society of Civil Engineers for the state’s drinking water. There’s willpower to make the improvements, Diehl said, but there has long been a lack of funding and resources to get it done.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Diehl admitted, adding that it mostly has to do with getting more funding.

To improve Rhode Island’s infrastructure grade, he said, storm water and sewer facility upgrades need to be done. The Narragansett Bay Commission has already started this work, he said.

“But it’s also incumbent on the cities that they serve to upgrade their part of it to feed into that,” he said. “But how do we do this less expensively? It’s something we’re trying to figure out.”

Advertisement

On Monday morning, Diehl joined Governor Dan McKee and US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse at Save The Bay’s Providence headquarters overlooking Narragansett Bay to highlight United for Infrastructure Week and the major investments that are flooding into Rhode Island through the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Governor Dan McKee addresses attendees and media at Save the Bay before boarding a boat. Behind him are US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Senator Jack Reed. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

For decades, promises have been made in Washington to pass an infrastructure bill that would help fix the nation’s roads, bridges, water improvements, broadband and more. Each year, promises were broken until Congress passed its bipartisan package last year.

According to the Biden Administration, in the roughly six months since the law has been implemented, about $110 billion has been designated to rebuild roads and bridges, modernize ports and airports, replace lead pipes to deliver clean water, and expand high-speed internet. This included funding for more than 4,300 specific projects that touch more than 3,200 communities across all 50 states.

For water infrastructure improvements alone, the Environmental Protection Agency announced $7.4 billion in funding this year for states, tribes, and territories to “upgrade America’s aging water infrastructure, sewerage systems, pipes and service lines, and more through their State Revolving Fund programs.” This year is the first of five years (for a total $44 billion investment) of supplemental planning for the funds.

Wind turbines seen from the water. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Rhode Island will receive nearly $1 billion in additional funding to invest in projects across the state.

Advertisement

These are “projects that will create good paying construction jobs, while improving the basic infrastructure our residents, communities, and businesses rely on,” said McKee. He said Monday that he formed an Interagency Task Force to “identify opportunities to coordinate between agencies and maximize the effects of this once-in-a-generation funding opportunity in infrastructure.”

In McKee’s proposed a $46 million infrastructure investment in his FY2023 budget, he included $22 million in clean drinking water improvements to match the federal dollars already coming into the state.

The Infrastructure Bank has been involved in a number of improvement efforts, Diehl explained, from Narragansett Bay to the new drinking water treatment facility in Woonsocket. He said the organization has also helped invest in improvements in smaller, community projects, like replacing well systems or creating more green space in densely populated spaces.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, he explained, will allow the Infrastructure Bank to “continue making transformational investments.” Through the law, for the next five years, the Infrastructure bank will receive about $500 million for clean water projects, which includes more than clean and drinking water infrastructure broadly, $141 million to replace lead drinking water service lines, and $41 million to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS and other ‘forever chemicals.’

“We’re trying to help the state think differently about infrastructure and how we make it work multiple ways,” said Diehl. “It’s not just about how we make sure that things don’t get into the rivers and bays.”

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.