Six fires reported in Blue Hills this year, officials say

The Blue Hills Reservation covers over 7,000 acres from Quincy to Dedham, Milton to Randolph, according to the state’s website .

“It’s been a number of years since we’ve had this much activity in the Blue Hills,” said David Celino, the chief fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

There have been six fires at the Blue Hills Reservation this year, which is more than usual. The fires included three brush fires over the past three weekends , officials said.

Celino said the six fires burned about 93 acres, and while the causes of each one have not been determined, human activity is most likely to blame.

Celino said the largest one at the Blue Hills Reservation was a brush fire that burned about 63 acres of land in the area of Buck Hill on May 8. The most recent fire happened Saturday in the Wolcott Hill area of the Blue Hills, which burned 12 acres.

“All of these fires are undetermined but most likely human caused,” he said.

Celino said 98 percent of wildfires in Massachusetts are caused by humans. Ignition sources are often traced back to open burning, use of equipment, or the disposal of smoking materials, he said.

“Typically for us, when we know there’s no lightning in the area, we know it’s human caused,” he said.

Celino said the fire activity in the Blue Hills this year can be attributed to the recent weather and conditions on the ground. When you have dry air patterns, low humidity, consistent wind, and dried-out leaves, grass, and twigs that are ready to burn, those are “perfect conditions for fires to start,” he said.

The topography of the Blue Hills has also contributed to the spread of the recent fires, he said.

Fires tend to run faster on an uphill slope, and steep slopes can also be challenging for firefighters to access, he said.

While the fire activity this year has been more than usual for the Blue Hills, statewide the amount of activity has been average, according to Celino.

A total of 907 acres of land in Massachusetts has burned so far this year, he said.

Out of the 369 wildfires reported in Mass from Jan. 1, 2022 to date, only one was due to natural causes — that was a fire in Northfield that was started by lightning, he said.

Celino said the weather this spring and conditions in the Blue Hills has been conducive for fires. Leaf litter, twigs and sticks that can “dry out rapidly,” along with shrubs that “have not greened out yet,” provide the fuel for these fires.

“They become available to burn,” he said.

All you need is someone to toss a cigarette out of a car window onto some dry grass and leaves, and the fire can quickly spread from there. Celino said as summer progresses the fire season in Massachusetts typically “will slow down.”

Celino urged the public to be vigilant and to exercise the utmost caution when having a camp fire or running equipment.

“We ask the public play their role while they’re out there enjoying the outdoors,” he said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.