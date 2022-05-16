Six newborn puppies found abandoned in a box in Holliston

Holliston police are asking the public for information about six newborn puppies that were found abandoned in a box Friday night.
The puppies were left in a box on the side of Cedar Street sometime between 8 and 9 p.m., police said in a statement. It is illegal to abandon animals in Massachusetts, police said.
Animal control is taking care of the puppies, all of which may be less than a week old, police said. They are not currently available for adoption.
Anyone with information about the abandoned pupplies can contact Holliston police at 508-429-1212, Detective Ciara Maguire at maguire@hollistonpolice.com, or the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at lawenforcement@mspca.org.
The Holliston Police Department, in partnership with the MSPCA, is seeking the public’s assistance for information relative to six (6) puppies that were abandoned in Holliston over the weekend. Please see the attached media release for additional information. @MspcaAngell pic.twitter.com/0471bGqGnF— Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) May 16, 2022
