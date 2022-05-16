Six newborn puppies found abandoned in a box in Holliston

The puppies were left in a box on the side of Cedar Street sometime between 8 and 9 p.m., police said in a statement. It is illegal to abandon animals in Massachusetts, police said.

Holliston police are asking the public for information about six newborn puppies that were found abandoned in a box Friday night.

Holliston police released a photograph of one of six puppies found abandoned on Cedar Street.

Animal control is taking care of the puppies, all of which may be less than a week old, police said. They are not currently available for adoption.

Anyone with information about the abandoned pupplies can contact Holliston police at 508-429-1212, Detective Ciara Maguire at maguire@hollistonpolice.com, or the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at lawenforcement@mspca.org.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.