Student brought BB gun to Mattapan school, police say

Responding officers then met with school safety officers and administrators, who said a student had brought into the school what they initially thought was a gun, Watson said.

Officers initially received a report shortly before 3 p.m. of a person with a gun at the Young Achievers Science and Mathematics Pilot School, a K-8 school at 20 Outlook Road, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

A student brought a BB gun into a Mattapan school for kindergarten through eighth grade on Monday, police said, causing the school to go into safe mode.

The item, which was in the student’s backpack, was inspected and determined to be a BB gun, Watson said.

Staff at the school were alerted to the weapon by other students, he said.

The school was put into safe mode when the BB gun was first located, but that precaution was later lifted, Watson said.

The student’s parents were called and went to the school, Watson said.

The state Department of Children and Families is now also involved in the case, he said.

The student is set to be summonsed to juvenile court for carrying a gun on a school campus, as BB guns are charged like firearms when they’re on school property, Watson said.

Boston Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

