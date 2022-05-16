Suspect in N.H. slaying declines to waive rendition from Mass.

A 34-year-old Manchester, N.H., woman who was arrested Saturday in Boston on a warrant charging her with killing a 71-year-old man in her home city declined Monday to waive rendition from Massachusetts back to New Hampshire to face a second-degree murder charge in the case, according to legal filings.

The alleged killer, Stephanie Beard, appeared Monday in South Boston Municipal Court and was ordered held without bail after her lawyer indicated she would “not waive rendition today,” court papers said. Her next hearing’s slated for June 21.

Her attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment following Monday’s hearing in South Boston.