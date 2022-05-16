Suspect in N.H. slaying declines to waive rendition from Mass.

A 34-year-old Manchester, N.H., woman who was arrested Saturday in Boston on a warrant charging her with killing a 71-year-old man in her home city declined Monday to waive rendition from Massachusetts back to New Hampshire to face a second-degree murder charge in the case, according to legal filings.
The alleged killer, Stephanie Beard, appeared Monday in South Boston Municipal Court and was ordered held without bail after her lawyer indicated she would “not waive rendition today,” court papers said. Her next hearing’s slated for June 21.
Her attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment following Monday’s hearing in South Boston.
Beard is charged with second-degree murder in New Hampshire for allegedly stabbing John Glennon to death Friday. Glennon was found dead in his home at 323 Franklin St. in Manchester around 8 a.m. Friday, officials have said. Investigators believe he was killed in the early morning hours.
New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg concluded Glennon’s cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries, prosecutors have said. They allege Beard stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife and then stole his car.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the slaying.
