Thunderstorms are expected to roll across Mass. Monday evening. These maps show what to expect.

By Annie Bennett Globe Correspondent,Updated May 16, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Colie Bailey, a dog walker with Boston for the Dogs, walked some dogs through Pope John Paul II Park Reservation in Boston in 2021.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Monday as storms are expected to make their way across the region.

Western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and upstate New York are expected to see the worst of the storms.

As the storms move east, they will become weaker, meaning Cape Cod is expected to be largely in the clear from severe weather. Similarly, the risk of severe weather in Eastern Mass. is “marginal,” according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are expected to make their way across Massachusetts from around 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. Boston is expected to feel the greatest impact of the storms around midnight. The NWS says damaging winds are the biggest concern.

Also Monday, the weather service issued a Coastal Flood Statement warning that the coastlines of Massachusetts and Rhode Island may experience flooding due to astronomical high tides. As seen from the map below , tides around Boston are expected to be high enough to possibly overflow onto vulnerable low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service has predicted these levels of wave heights in New England between 8 p.m. until around 12 a.m. Monday night.National Weather Service


Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.

