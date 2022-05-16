fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer rolls over on ramp from Mass. Pike to Route 495 in Hopkinton; ramp partially shut down

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 16, 2022, 31 minutes ago
A tractor-trailer rolled over on a ramp Monday.Massachusetts State Police

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 90 eastbound to Route 495 northbound in Hopkinton on Monday, shutting down the ramp and diverting traffic to Route 495 southbound, State Police tweeted.

At 1:22 p.m., State Police tweeted that the ramp was “completely shut down to accommodate removal” of the tractor-trailer. All traffic was diverted to Route 495 southbound, officials said.

The ramp was partially re-opened at around 1:38 p.m., State Police tweeted.

The duration of the ramp closure is still being determined, State Police wrote.

State Police first tweeted that troopers were on scene at 12:01 p.m. Massachusetts Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash at 11:30 a.m.

“Expect area delays,” the department wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

