Tractor-trailer rolls over on ramp from Mass. Pike to Route 495 in Hopkinton; ramp partially shut down

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 90 eastbound to Route 495 northbound in Hopkinton on Monday, shutting down the ramp and diverting traffic to Route 495 southbound, State Police tweeted.
UPDATE The Rt. 495 on ramp from Rt. 90 is now completely shut down to accommodate removal of the TT. All traffic is being diverted to Rt. 495 south. The duration of the closure is to be determined. #MAtraffic https://t.co/vnEG0DUuDf— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2022
At 1:22 p.m., State Police tweeted that the ramp was “completely shut down to accommodate removal” of the tractor-trailer. All traffic was diverted to Route 495 southbound, officials said.
The ramp was partially re-opened at around 1:38 p.m., State Police tweeted.
UPDATE 2 - Ramp from Pike to 495 in Hopkinton is now partially open. #MAtraffic https://t.co/tBTsokCwtn— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2022
The duration of the ramp closure is still being determined, State Police wrote.
State Police first tweeted that troopers were on scene at 12:01 p.m. Massachusetts Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash at 11:30 a.m.
Advertisement
“Expect area delays,” the department wrote.
Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Hopkinton on ramp from I-90-EB to 495NB. Right lane of ramp currently closed. Expect area delays.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 16, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.