Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in New Bedford

Two men have been arrested in connection with the April 29 fatal shooting of 36-year-old Luis Miranda in New Bedford, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
Jonathan Medina Perez, 41, of Fall River, was arrested at his home on Pleasant Street Monday morning and charged with murder and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, officials said.
Jonathan Goncalves, 33, of New Bedford, was also arrested at his family’s home on Washington Street Saturday and charged with accessory to murder before the fact and accessory to murder after the fact, officials said.
Both men will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Monday and will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson, who helped coordinate the investigation, the district attorney’s office said.
ShotSpotter alerted New Bedford police to shots being fired at 1:01 a.m. on April 29 in the area of 193 Weld St., officials said.
Miranda was found alone by first responders in a Chrysler Sebring, officials said. Paramedics determined him dead at the scene.
The arrests followed an investigation by prosecutors from the district attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, and New Bedford police detectives, officials said.
