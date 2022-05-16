Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in New Bedford

Two men have been arrested in connection with the April 29 fatal shooting of 36-year-old Luis Miranda in New Bedford, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

Jonathan Medina Perez, 41, of Fall River, was arrested at his home on Pleasant Street Monday morning and charged with murder and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, officials said.

Jonathan Goncalves, 33, of New Bedford, was also arrested at his family’s home on Washington Street Saturday and charged with accessory to murder before the fact and accessory to murder after the fact, officials said.