Two Boston men arrested in Falmouth for stealing checks from mailboxes

Police arrested two Boston men outside a post office in Falmouth early Monday morning as they allegedly took mail out of an exterior box and later charged the pair with stealing personal checks from mailboxes following an investigation into “mailbox fishing,” police said.

Jailson Gomes Barros, 23, and Ronny Alejandro Gonzalez, 19, were charged with breaking into a depository, possession of burglarious tools, and larceny under $1,200, Falmouth police said in a statement.