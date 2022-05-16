Woman, 82, seriously injured in Newburyport pedestrian collision

An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was reportedly hit by a truck in Newburyport late Monday morning, officials said.

A 911 caller reported at about 11:45 a.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a truck at the Storey Avenue and Noble Street intersection, Newburyport police and fire officials said in a statement. Firefighters and police responded and found the woman seriously injured, the statement said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital by the Amesbury Fire Department, which had also responded to a report of the crash, officials said.