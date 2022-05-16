Woman, 82, seriously injured in Newburyport pedestrian collision

An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was reportedly hit by a truck in Newburyport late Monday morning, officials said.
A 911 caller reported at about 11:45 a.m. that a pedestrian was hit by a truck at the Storey Avenue and Noble Street intersection, Newburyport police and fire officials said in a statement. Firefighters and police responded and found the woman seriously injured, the statement said.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital by the Amesbury Fire Department, which had also responded to a report of the crash, officials said.
The truck driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation by Newburyport police.
No further information was immediately available.
