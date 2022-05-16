Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus to accommodate a judicial conference. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand and still has not been cross-examined by Depp's lawyers.