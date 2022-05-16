Albert Pujols’ pitching debut was notable, but it was his Cardinals teammates who broke a record

There he was Sunday, a hulking first baseman in the waning days of his celebrated career, throwing 61 mile-per-hour fastballs and 54 m.p.h. curves in the ninth inning to help close a blowout 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants without taxing the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen. Pujols was lit up to the tune of three hits (two homers), a walk, and four earned runs, yet he walked away with the title of second -oldest player to pitch for the first time since at least 1929.

That Albert Pujols took the mound as a pitcher for the first time at age 42 and did not set a record is all you need to know about the depth of Major League Baseball’s record books.

Advertisement

At 42 years, 119 days old, Pujols fell 106 days short of Lena Blackburne, the manager of the Chicago White Sox, who inserted himself into a 17-2 blowout loss to the Red Sox in 1929 at 42 years, 225 days old. Both were older than Satchel Paige, who got into an American League game for the first time at 42 years, 2 days old in 1948 after having started his major league career in the Negro leagues in 1927.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite the poor results and the lack of a superlative, Pujols, who blossomed into a much happier version of himself once he landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and who seems to have carried that over in his return to St. Louis, was amused by the whole thing.

“A dream come true to say that I did it,” he told reporters. “It was fun. It wasn’t fun giving up two bombs. I think the fans had a good time. I’m sure the guys that took me deep did, too.”

At least Pujols can hang his hat on having hit 677 more home runs than Blackburne, a light-hitting infielder who was technically still a player-manager in 1929 but had appeared in only one other game since 1919. Pujols’ appearance was a hit on social media, and Evan Longoria of the Giants was so amused after advancing two runners with a single that he asked to have the ball retrieved for him.

Advertisement

The coverage in The New York Times of Blackburne’s feat, in which he allowed a two-run single to Jack Rothrock, who was thrown out to end the inning trying to stretch it into a double, was fairly minimal. Irving Vaughan of The Chicago Tribune seemed absolutely disgusted with the White Sox, declaring they “are no longer comical; they are pathetic.”

There was a record broken Sunday, however. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina broke the major league record for most wins together as a battery — 203, to the 202 amassed by Warren Spahn and Del Crandall of the Braves from 1949-1963.

St. Louis was off Monday, its scheduled game at the New York Mets postponed because of rain in the forecast. The teams scheduled a single-admission doubleheader for Tuesday at Citi Field, their first meetings since getting into a bench-clearing scuffle last month in St. Louis.

Johnny Cueto back in the majors with White Sox

Two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte by the Chicago White Sox, and the righthander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City.

Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox in April. His contract includes a $4 million salary in the majors and a $210,000 salary in the minors. He went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Charlotte.

Advertisement

Cueto spent the previous six seasons with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games, 21 starts, for the Giants last year. He broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2008.

Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.

Royals fire hitting coach

The Kansas City Royals fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt to fill his role in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors this season. The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles, and White Sox, and their 21 home runs trail only the Tigers and Red Sox for the worst total in the big leagues. The Royals began the day 12-20, 6½ games behind the Twins in the AL Central. Zumwalt was hired as a scout in 2011 but more recently has spearheaded a shift in hitting development within the Royals’ minor league program. The results last season were evident in Bobby Witt Jr. earning the Minor League Player of the Year award from Baseball America and MJ Melendez taking the Joe Bauman Award as the minor league home run champ. Both are with the big league club this season. Bradshaw, meanwhile, had been with the Royals system since 2000 and helped to usher to the majors Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer, two of the cornerstones of their 2015 championship team . . . The Seattle Mariners put Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list before Monday’s opener of a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays due to his being unvaccinated against COVID-19, a move that could cost the right-hander $51,099 of his $3.1 million salary. Players who go on the restricted list because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association. Steckenrider is 0-1 with two saves and a 4.85 ERA in 14 relief appearances. In his place, Seattle selected the contract of lefthander Roenis Elías, who pitched for the Red Sox in 2016-17, from Triple-A Tacoma . . . Yankees lefthander Nestor Cortes said he deactivated his Twitter account after screenshots surfaced Sunday of tweets from a decade ago that included racial slurs. Cortes appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets, and he did not seem to be using the words to demean anyone directly. “I felt like it wasn’t the right message that I wanted to send out, when I was 17 years old,” Cortes said before Monday’s game against Baltimore. “Those happened 10 years ago. I deactivated my Twitter to clean stuff up. . . . It’s not acceptable. I think I could have managed myself and said stuff differently. But I’m here today to say that I’m going to work on it and fix it.”