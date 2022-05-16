Alex Cora steers into potential turnaround comparisons with Celtics

It is a script, Cora said, that is important to consider in his team’s own disappointing start.

After all, Cora was in Boston over the winter, when the Celtics were stuck in neutral and there were widespread calls to dismantle the team’s core. Instead, the Celtics preserved their nucleus, altered the supporting cast, and tightened aspects of their game to transform from mediocrity to dominance.

Alex Cora has always enjoyed the chance to connect with other New England professional coaches and celebrate their accomplishments. And in the case of the 2021-22 Celtics, the Red Sox can take inspiration in that team’s advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

“One hundred percent. At one point, people were screaming to break that team up. And now they’re in the conference finals,” he said. “I think patience paid off.

“It’s a long season, and everything can happen. We’re very talented. We know that, but we’ve got to be consistent.

“This is a sport of streaks. You have to avoid the losing ones and get hot, like, three times a year to get that long one. You learn from what you have around and you take off from there.”

Cora reached out to both Celtics coach Ime Udoka and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to congratulate them on dispatching the Bucks. His ability to relate to both, given his experience as a manager and theirs as coaches, is obvious.

But it’s possible that, down the road, Cora might consider the same transition that Stevens made last summer, moving from the dugout to a front-office role. Cora said that his professional future will be dictated first and foremost by his family dynamics, but down the road, the idea of working in a front office could hold appeal.

“I’m not here to manage 25 years. I don’t see that. This is a very demanding job and obviously the sacrifices that family made, it’s a lot,” said Cora, who has been a GM for the Caguas Criollos in the Puerto Rican Winter League and also served in that capacity for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

“We’ll see. It’s something that obviously intrigues me, just thinking as a GM and building teams. But I think the family part of it is going to decide if I do this for a long, long time or I do something different in the future.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.