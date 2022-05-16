Alfred Mucciarone’s three-hitter sparks No. 4 Franklin baseball past Mansfield for 11th straight victory

“Alfred was at his best,” Franklin coach Zach Brown said. “He really was. From early on in the game he was just overwhelming the strike zone and had really good stuff. Our guys played well defensively behind him.”

Mucciarone struck out 10 and walked two in a three-hit complete-game shutout as the UMass Lowell commit snapped Mansfield’s nine-game winning streak and captured a key Hockomock League victory.

Sophomore Henry DiGiorgio and senior Evan Raider got the offense going early, and that’s all junior Alfred Mucciarone needed as he pitched fourth-ranked Franklin to its 11th straight win, 4-0, over No. 17 Mansfield on Monday.

Eisig Chin, Ben Jarosz and DiGiorgio all made nice plays in the field, and DiGiorgio added a three-run double in the third inning following an RBI single from Raider (2 for 3) in the first.

“I’m really proud of our guys for continuing to play good baseball,” Brown said. “I talked to them after the game about how hard it is to maintain a high level of play in baseball. I think a lot of that has to do with the leaders in our program and how hard they’re working.”

After dropping three straight games from April 11-15, Franklin hasn’t lost since, pushing its record to 14-3 with a 12-2 mark in the league. Mansfield falls to 10-6 (8-4 Hockomock).

Brown pointed to the spring break trip to Cooperstown, N.Y., as helping turn the team’s fortunes around.

“I felt like that came at the right time,” he said. “Chemistry-wise, the trip was really good for us. Bonding over baseball.”

Arlington 7, Reading 6 — Evan O’Rourke blasted a three-run homer as the Spy Ponders (13-3) clinched the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division title. Brendan Flynn pitched five innings (2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts) and had two hits and an RBI, while Josh Garner (2 for 3, RBI) and Dylan Walsh (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) chipped in at the plate.

Arlington Catholic 8, Archbishop Williams 0 — Cam Cinelli led off the game with a home run and teamed up with fellow captain Chris Klein for seven hits and Tyler Nelson tossed a four-hitter for the Cougars (8-8) in the Catholic Central win.

Austin Prep 6, Bishop Feehan 0 — Evan Blanco fired a complete-game shutout and Ernie Little, Jake Zawatsky, Will Burns and Dom Gabardi all had multi-hit efforts in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals. The Cougars (16-0) will host Bishop Stang on Wednesday (4 p.m.) for the CCL Cup championship.

Belmont 12, Wayland 7 — Senior captain Nick Giangregorio belted a three-run home run and scored four times to lead the Marauders (5-10) to the Middlesex League win.

Bishop Stang 2, St. Mary’s 1 — Aiden Cardoza (3 hits, 1 earned run, walk, 6 K’s) improved to 3-1 as he outdueled Aiven Cabral in a Catholic Central Cup semifinal. Cam Letourneau led off the game with a triple before scoring and Justin Gouveia added an RBI triple in the third. The Spartans (11-3) advance to face undefeated Austin Prep in the Catholic Central League Cup championship game Wednesday (4 p.m.).

Braintree 6, Weymouth 3 — Charlie DiMartino had three hits, Tyler Curtis picked up his fifth save and Josh Morrelli pitched five innings while adding two hits and two RBIs in a Bay State Conference win for the seventh-ranked Wamps (12-4).

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, Dartmouth 2 — Trent Smith (4⅓ innings, 2 earned runs) helped the Trojans (11-4) avenge a Southeast Conference loss from earlier in the season. Cam Morrison and Mike Logiudice both went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Nolan DeAndrade finished 1 for 1 with an RBI while being intentionally walked three times.

Central Catholic 6, Andover 4 — Junior shortstop Jeremy Delacruz sparked a key Merrimack Valley Conference win with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and a run scored from the No. 9 spot in the Raiders order. Josh Florence (4 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 3 K’s) picked up the win and Francisco Melendez and Ryan Cloutier combined for 2⅓ scoreless innings in relief.

Dover-Sherborn 12, Medway 2 — Leo Pucci, John Bingham and Ben Schroeder had multiple hits, Brian Olson scored three runs, and Ethan Lynch knocked in three runs to support Gavin Lynch (5 innings, 2 runs, 6 K’s) in a Tri-Valley League win.

Durfee 12, New Bedford 4 — The Hilltoppers (9-6) won their fourth straight and turned a double play in a Southeast Conference win. Josh Martel (8 hits, 3 earned runs, 4 strikeouts) earned the win and added a hit, run and two RBIs at the plate. Ryan Lopes chipped in with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs and Alexis Montilla and Sebastien Reis had two hits, a run and two RBIs each.

East Boston 8, Concord-Carlisle 3 — Joel Valera launched two home runs and Luis Ortiz allowed two earned runs and struck out four in a complete-game effort as the Jets (14-0) stayed undefeated with a nonleague win.

Foxborough 3, Sharon 1 — Nolan Gordon pushed his record to 6-0, setting a program record for wins in a season, as he secured the Hockomock League victory. Gordon allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Sean O’Leary (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) picked up the save, Tom Marcucella ripped an RBI double and Kenny Mello added a triple and an RBI.

Hingham 8, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Jake Schulte gave up one earned run in a complete game performance, striking out four and allowing six hits. Aidan Devlin was 3 for 3 with two runs, and Bobby Falvey and Tadd Cavanaugh had two hits apiece as the Harbormen (9-5) secured a Patriot League win.

King Philip 11, Milford 1 — Three pitchers — Nick Viscusi, Tommy McLeish and Shawn Legere — combined to give up zero earned runs as the Warriors bounced back from a stretch in which they lost three out of four. Brendan Sencaj (3 hits, 3 runs), Matt Kelley (3 RBI), Ryan Gately (2 runs, RBI), Eli Reed (2 hits, 3 RBI), Max Robison (2 hits) and Aiden Astorino (2 hits, 2 runs) led KP (11-6, 9-5 Hockomock League).

Marshfield 4, Plymouth North 3 — Senior Sam Sullivan went 2 for 4 and drove in the winning run for the Rams (6-9, 4-8 Patriot), who got 6⅓ innings of three-run ball from senior Jack Afanasiw and a save from Sam Bernard during their Patriot League win over the Keenan Division-leading Eagles (11-7, 10-5).

Mashpee 5, Sandwich 4 — Sean Fancher’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning walked things off for the Falcons (9-8-1) in the nonleague win.

Medfield 10, Holliston 2 — Jack Collins struck out five in five scoreless innings and also went 2 for 5 with a home run and 2 RBIs in the Tri-Valley League win for the third-ranked Warriors (14-2). Jack Goodman went 2 for 4 with a home run and Scott Donahue went 3 for 4, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

Milton 5, Needham 0 — Charlie Walker picked up his sixth win of the season after striking out nine patters over five innings and walking none for the No. 2 Wildcats (14-2) in the shutout victory.

New Mission 12, Madison Park 2 — Coach Modesto Gomez recorded his 200th career win in the Boston City League victory for the Titans (6-6).

Newton South 4, Cambridge 3 — Strong pitching from Charlie Morris and Ben Valente, along with key hits from Jacob Feldman and Jacob Levy, paced the Lions (9-7) to the Dual County League win.

North Attleborough 5, Canton 1 — Danny Curran started on the mound and laced a two-run single to left as the Red Rocketeers (11-4) scored five unanswered runs to rally from an early 1-0 deficit and clinch at least a share of the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.

Plymouth South 7, Pembroke 1 — Jack Obert pitched five innings of two-hit ball as the Panthers (12-2) stayed undefeated in the Patriot League thanks to a 3-for-3 day with a double from Brycen Tetler.

Revere 4, Everett 0 — Freshman Brendan Sack (3 hits, 2 walks, 5 K’s) threw a complete-game shutout in his first career start and Doum Boudreau (2 for 3, run, RBI), Mikey Popp (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs, stolen base) and Chris Cecca (1 for 2, 2 RBI) chipped in during the Greater Boston League victory.

St. John Paul II 10, West Bridgewater 3 — A three-hit day from Timmy Adams paced the Lions (10-5) as they picked up their seventh straight win. Logan Our went 2 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored, and Colin Buckley earned the nonleague win with 5⅓ innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

Waltham 9, Boston Latin 1 — Tyler Chiasson paced the offense (2 for 3, 2 doubles, RBI, run) and Ben Hamilton earned the win (6 innings, 4 hits, walk, 2 K’s) in the Dual County League win. Ian Forest (double, 2 runs), Trent Fucci (double, 2 RBIs), Ty Connolly (2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 steals) and Dillon Mullane each had two hits for the Hawks (8-6).

Wellesley 8, Framingham 6 — Connor O’Neil crushed a two-run homer and Tate Bannish knocked in two runs as the Raiders (8-8) got back to .500 and picked up a win over Bay State Carey Division leader Framingham (8-6).

Correspondents Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.