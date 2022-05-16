British government yet to OK Chelsea sale by sanctioned Roman Abramovich

The British government has yet to approve the sale of Premier League club Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. Outgoing Russian owner Roman Abramovich is not allowed to profit from the proceeds of the sale since he was sanctioned and his assets were frozen for his links to President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. An update to the license allowing Chelsea to continue operating as a business is required from the government to approve the buyout. The club was put up for sale in March and a rapid process ended with Boehly’s group being chosen as the new owner on May 6. The license expires on May 31, and there’s a risk to the club continuing to operate if an agreement cannot be reached over the structure of the sale. Chelsea issued a statement this month from an unnamed spokesperson for Abramovich saying he would not ask to be repaid loans of 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion). The government still wants those proceeds placed in a frozen account before being sure they will eventually go to charity. Abramovich said he hopes the proceeds of the 2.5 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) sale will go to charitable causes, having previously said they would go to help victims of the war in Ukraine. The government wants assurances that Abramovich will not have a say in the foundation that is planned.

English soccer player Jake Daniels says he is gay

English soccer player Jake Daniels said he is gay in a trailblazing moment for the European men’s game. The 17-year-old forward made the announcement at the end of his first season as a professional player with second division club Blackpool. “This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch,” he said in a statement. “But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself. It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality.” While women’s soccer features many prominent LGBTQ+ players, the men’s professional game lacks players who are publicly gay and has seemed to have even hostile attitudes in locker rooms. Daniels said he was inspired by Josh Cavallo of Australian team Adelaide United, who is the only openly gay man currently playing in a top division in world soccer following the 22-year-old midfielder’s announcement in October. “I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in,” Daniels said. “I want to be a role model myself by doing this. There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in. You being you, and being happy, is what matters most.”