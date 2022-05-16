Ellie Wall’s strike with 7 seconds left shoots No. 15 Duxbury girls’ lacrosse past No. 6 Medfield

“I was excited to see the team finally putting all the pieces together today and playing a full 50 minutes,” Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens said.

Wall, a Drexel commit, finished with 3 goals, 2 assists, 2 caused turnovers, and 5 draw controls. Saint Francis-bound senior captain Bella Fisher added three goals and five draw controls and Ayla Abban finished with four goals and one assist for Duxbury (8-4).

The 15th-ranked Duxbury girls’ lacrosse team outlasted No. 6 Medfield , as freshman Maggie Slimbaugh forced a turnover with 48 seconds left and junior Ellie Wall finished off an 8-meter with seven seconds remaining to seal a 12-11 nonleague victory Monday in Medfield.

Kelly Blake paced Medfield (10-2) with 3 goals, 2 assists, and 5 draw controls, hitting 200 career points and 200 career draw controls in the same game.

Medfield built an 8-7 halftime edge, and the teams were knotted at both 10 and 11. Goalie Sophie Young made four saves filling in for starter Isabella Iannone after Iannone exited in the first half with a knee injury. Annie McCarthy also left in the first half with a bad knee injury.

“It was tough to stay in it after having two of our best players come out of the game,” Medfield coach Mary Laughna said.

Eventually, the Dragons wore the Warriors down and cemented their biggest win to date.

“The energy was amazing,” Wall said. “This is going to be a great morale boost leading up to the tournament. Medfield was extremely talented and we won by playing together.”

Cardinal Spellman 14, Bishop Fenwick 13 — Erin O’Donnell (3 goals, 2 assists) netted the overtime game winner for the Cardinals (3-12-0) in a Catholic Central League showdown. Joy Sayah made 15 saves, and Kathryn Lysko scored six goals in the win.

Peabody 18, Marblehead 11 — Caitlin Snow made 14 saves for the Tanners (11-3-0), while McKayla Fisher (5 goals, 3 assists) and Ally Bettencourt (5 goals, 3 assists) led the offense in a Northeastern Conference win.

Pentucket 19, North Reading 5 — Lana Mickelson (5 goals, 2 assists) and Cat Colvin (4 goals, 2 assists) led Pentucket (5-4-0) in a Cape Ann League win. Audrey Conover (4 goals), Ella Palmer (2 goals, assist), Kate Conover (2 goals, assist) and Ashley Gagnon (goal) all found the back of the net.

St. Mary’s 12, Bishop Stang 11 — Payton Quirk recorded 15 saves in a Catholic Central League win. Gabbi Oakes (4 goals, assist) and Hanna Coleman (3 goals) led the offense for the Spartans (5-10-1).

Swampscott 19, Salem 5 — Brogan Laundry led the Big Blue (8-3-0) with six goals and one assist. Sophia Ciciotti (4 goals, assist) and Coco Clopton (2 goals, 4 assists) rounded out Swampscott’s top scorers in the Northeastern Conference win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Arlington Catholic 12, Cardinal Spellman 11 — Senior captain Alex Costa (3 assists) scored with seven seconds left in the Catholic Central League matchup to help the Cougars (8-6) pull off the win. Thomas Driscoll paced the hosts with five goals, and Evan New scored three times.

Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Juniors Connor Davine (4 goals) and Brady Vitelli (3 goals) led the hosts in scoring, and senior John O’Reilly won 14 faceoffs to propel the Shamrocks (10-5) to the final of the Catholic Central Cup.

Canton 17, Attleboro 6 — Sam Carlino racked up nine goals and Brian Middleton netted his first varsity goal for the Bulldogs (5-7) in the Hockomock win.

Danvers 10, Gloucester 7 — Jake Ryan scored four goals, and Brayden Holt made eight saves to lead the Falcons (10-4) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Franklin 16, Foxborough 8 — Luke Davis scored five goals and dished out six assists, and Tyler Sacchetti (assist) scored a trio of goals for the No. 4 Panthers (11-3) in their Hockomock League win.

Masconomet 10, Beverly 8 — Cooper Haas and Andrew Aylwin (assist) each scored three goals, and Masconomet (7-5) picked up the Northeastern Conference win.

Rockland 14, Mashpee 12 — Justin Cronin (6 goals, 2 assists) and Lucas Leander (4 goals, 5 assists) paced the Bulldogs (8-5) in their South Shore League win.

Southeastern 10, Upper Cape 5 — Thomas Hustins scored five goals and set up another, Jack Carifa (12 faceoff wins) added two more, and Jack Carifa made 12 saves to lead the Hawks (5-6) to the Mayflower Conference win.

Stoneham 14, Malden 3 — Brendan Fitzpatrick (4 goals, 3 assists), Jack Henaghan (5 goals, 2 assists), and Dom Florino (6 assists) led the Spartans (6-8) to the nonleague win.

Boys’ tennis

Marblehead 3, Beverly 2 — Mika Garbe won, 6-2, 6-2, to pace the Magicians (9-5) to a Northeastern Conference win against the Panthers.

Plymouth South 5, Pembroke 0 — Ben Yaeger won 6-2, 6-3 at third singles to pace the Panthers (8-5) to a Patriot League win against the Titans.

South Coast Conference — At the South Coast Conference individual tournament Sunday, in an all-freshman singles final, top-seeded Kole Pinto of Fairhaven edged Apponequet’s Will Horton 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In the doubles final, Apponequet’s top-seeded duo of Jason Demers and Ethan Clark edged Tom Rose and Matt Carlesi of Somerset Berkley 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Girls’ tennis

Fairhaven 5, New Bedford 0 — Kaydin Pinto won 6-0, 6-3 at first singles to lead the Blue Devils (13-2) to a nonleague win.

Hingham 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Brooke Flynn won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles to lead the Harbormen (13-0) to a Patriot League win.

Wellesley 4, Needham 1 — Sarah Mackey (6-0) remained undefeated at third singles with a 6-4, 6-3 win for the Raiders (8-4).

Boys’ volleyball

Central Catholic 3, Lawrence 1 — Ryan McShan posted 14 kills and Michael Nguyen contributed 28 assists as the Raiders (4-12) earned a Merrimack Valley Conference home win.

Lowell 3, Chelmsford 0 — Izaviah Hong, Kython See and Tevin Lout each tallied 12 kills in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the No. 4 Raiders (14-1). Alex Chau added 25 assists and 8 kills, and Ceazar Joseph and Mustafa Salih had 8 blocks apiece.

O’Bryant 3, Catholic Memorial 0 — Jonathan Narsjo registered 12 kills and Son Nguyen added 28 assists as the No. 16 Tigers (15-2) picked up their 12th straight victory in the nonleague win at home.

Westford 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — Matthew Zegowitz (17 kills, 7 blocks), Jake Aylward (11 kills, 3 aces) and Tejas Kudva (7 kills, 2 aces) propelled the second-ranked Grey Ghosts (12-1) to a nonleague win at home.

Swimming

At the MIAA swim & dive committee meeting, held virtually Monday morning, formats for the 2022-2023 fall and winter seasons were passed unanimously, which included new qualifying standards that can be found on miaa.net.

The DirectAthletics tracking database was a major talking point after a difficult transition to the scoring system this season. The committee thanked track & field guru director Rick Kates for assisting with the process. The plan is to make a video on usage that will be posted on the MIAA website.

The committee also tentatively selected dates for postseason competition. The fall schedule is sectionals (Nov. 5-6) and states (Nov. 12-13). The winter plan is sectionals (Feb. 11-12) and states (Feb. 18-19).

After this winter’s sectional/state meets were held in Milford (swimming), Dedham (diving) and Boston University, tournament director Kim Whitworth said the committee is hopeful for a return to BU and MIT next year. The committee has reached out to the venues and is optimistic it will receive an OK in the coming months.

Anthony LaFratta, a Peabody High and Salem State graduate who previously worked as an assistant at Lynn English, Wakefield, and Saugus, is the new head coach at English. He replaces Mackenzie Charles, who led the Bulldogs to a 5-5 finish in his lone season. LaFratta teaches history at English.

Matt Doherty reported from the volleyball committee meeting. Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, Brendan Kurie, Ethan McDowell, and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.