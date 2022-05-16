EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell’s Alex Chau headlines Players of the Week

Owen Chanthaboun, Andover — The senior co-captain totaled 49 kills in a 2-1 week for the Golden Warriors.
Alex Chau, Lowell — With 101 total assists, the senior setter led the Raiders to Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Haverhill, Andover, and Billerica.
Drew Eason, Methuen — A sophomore, Eason compiled a career-high 16 kills in a 3-0 win against Central Catholic, lifting the Rangers to their first three-game win streak since 2016.
Tony Gomes, Durfee — The senior posted 14 kills and 7 blocks in a 3-1 victory against Bellingham, and one day later, had 11 kills and 5 blocks in a 3-0 win over Braintree.
Matthew Zegowitz, Westford — The senior tallied 12 kills and six blocks in a 3-0 Dual County League win against Acton-Boxborough.