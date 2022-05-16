fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell’s Alex Chau headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated May 16, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Owen Chanthaboun, Andover The senior co-captain totaled 49 kills in a 2-1 week for the Golden Warriors.

Alex Chau, Lowell With 101 total assists, the senior setter led the Raiders to Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Haverhill, Andover, and Billerica.

Drew Eason, Methuen A sophomore, Eason compiled a career-high 16 kills in a 3-0 win against Central Catholic, lifting the Rangers to their first three-game win streak since 2016.

Tony Gomes, Durfee The senior posted 14 kills and 7 blocks in a 3-1 victory against Bellingham, and one day later, had 11 kills and 5 blocks in a 3-0 win over Braintree.

Matthew Zegowitz, Westford The senior tallied 12 kills and six blocks in a 3-0 Dual County League win against Acton-Boxborough.

