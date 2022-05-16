Game 35: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking two of three from the Rangers over the weekend and going 3-2 on a five-game road trip, the Red Sox return home to Fenway Park, where they will play 13 of their next 16 games.

That stretch begins tonight when they open a three-game series with the Houston Astros, followed by a visit from the Mariners at the end of the week for four games.

Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound for the Sox against Jake Odorizzi. Tuesday’s matchup will be Nate Eovaldi vs. Jose Urquidy, and Wednesday will be Nick Pivetta vs. Luis Garcia..