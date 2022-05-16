Game 35: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking two of three from the Rangers over the weekend and going 3-2 on a five-game road trip, the Red Sox return home to Fenway Park, where they will play 13 of their next 16 games.
That stretch begins tonight when they open a three-game series with the Houston Astros, followed by a visit from the Mariners at the end of the week for four games.
Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound for the Sox against Jake Odorizzi. Tuesday’s matchup will be Nate Eovaldi vs. Jose Urquidy, and Wednesday will be Nick Pivetta vs. Luis Garcia..
Here is a preview.
Advertisement
Lineups
ASTROS (23-12): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.38 ERA)
RED SOX (13-21): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.19 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Whitlock: Jose Altuve 0-0, Yordan Alvarez 1-1, Michael Brantley 1-1, Alex Bregman 0-1, Yuli Gurriel 0-2, Martín Maldonado 0-1, Chas McCormick 0-1, Kyle Tucker 2-2
Red Sox vs. Odorizzi: Christian Arroyo 1-4, Xander Bogaerts 11-35, Jackie Bradley Jr. 5-23, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 4-8, Kiké Hernández 0-2, J.D. Martinez 5-16, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2, Christian Vázquez 1-10
Stat of the day: Martinez has a 16-game hitting streak, as well as a 32-game on-base streak dating back to last September.
Notes: Whitlock has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his first four career starts. He struggled a bit his last time out, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks. He has allowed one earned run in just 2 ⅔ career innings (two appearances) against Houston. … Odorizzi has won his last three starts, allowing just one run on six combined hits over 17 ⅔ innings in that stretch. is 5-7 with a 4.87 ERA all-time against the Sox, who have beaten him in three of his five most recent starts dating back to 2017. … The Astros are tied for first place in the AL West with the Los Angeles Angels and have won 12 of their last 13.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.