Led by Mylee Ramer’s one-hitter, No. 1 Bishop Feehan tops Austin Prep in Catholic Central League Cup

The fifth-inning home run was the only hit Ramer allowed.

The freshman left a curveball over the middle of the plate, which Austin Prep freshman Izzy Henderson blasted over the left field fence. The left side of the defense, anchored by seniors Haley Coupal and McKenzie Faherty, exhibited their leadership, immediately instructing her to shake it off and move on to the next batter.

In another flawless outing, Mylee Ramer made one pitch she would like to have back.

Ramer tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine to lead the top-ranked Shamrocks to a 4-1 win over Austin Prep in the semifinals of the Catholic Central League Cup. The Shamrocks, the top seed in the South Division, will host No. 11 St. Mary’s, the No. 1 seed in the North Division, in the championship game on Wednesday.

Ramer showcased a full arsenal, highlighted by her ability to get ahead of hitters early in the count. Out of the 80 pitches she threw, 68 were for strikes.

Austin Prep (8-7) couldn’t figure out the timing in the batter’s box against Ramer, offering late on fastballs because of the effectiveness of curveballs and changeups that would create swings and misses.

Senior catcher Haley Petrucci cited Ramer’s best pitch as her backdoor curveball, one that catches the batter by surprise more often than not.

“She’s quiet, but she’s got all the confidence in the world, as you can see, and we’ve got confidence in her,” Bishop Feehan coach Bill Milot said.

For the Shamrocks (15-1), freshman Maddie Coupal powered the offense, finishing 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored, two stolen bases, and an RBI.

“I was seeing the ball well,” Coupal said. “I was trying to attack it because I knew that she was going to throw it over the plate early. I was trying to get on base because that’s my job as the leadoff batter.”

Bishop Fenwick 4, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Lilli Bonicorsi ripped a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, propelling the Crusaders (9-7) to a Catholic Central League win. Gigi Aupont allowed one earned run and five hits and struck out 10.

Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Dartmouth 1 — Lily Welch picked up the win after pitching a complete game, striking out 12 batters, and only allowing 1 hit for the Trojans (8-7) as they improved to 5-0 in the Southeast Conference.

Case 3, Seekonk 0 — Hailey Berube hurled a shutout, striking out eight while allowing five hits to lead the Cardinals (12-4) to a South Coast Conference win. Emera Marcello was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Dighton-Rehoboth 28, Wareham 2 — Eliana Raposo (5 for 5, home run, 4 RBIs), Maddie Kelley (5 for 5, triple, 5 RBIs), and Fia Brown (3 for 3, double, triple and 4 RBIs) powered the Falcons (10-5) in the South Coast Conference.

Foxborough 14, Sharon 0 — Peyton Feldman notched 4 hits, 3 runs scored, and 3 stolen bases, powering the Warriors (8-7) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win.

Framingham 10, Wellesley 0 — Junior Johanna Maloney tossed a three-hitter and juniors Amber Welch (2 for 3, 3 RBIs), Jill Maloney (2 RBIs), and Lily Novak (2 RBIs) paced the attack for the Flyers (8-9) in the Bay State Conference win.

Franklin 8, Mansfield 3 — The Panthers (9-6) scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning in a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Greater New Bedford 14, Old Rochester 0 — Madison Medeiros went the distance in the circle, striking out 16 and giving up three hits, giving her 17 wins on the season for the No. 9 Bears (18-0).

Hanover 16, Scituate 1 — Sophomores Kaelyn Chase (3 for 3) and McKenzie Foley (3 hits, homer, 4 RBIs) paced the Hawks (11-4) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win. Freshman Abby Hanna added two hits, a home run, and three RBIs.

Hopkinton 4, Westwood 3 — Emily Jurasek knocked in Cami Trendel in the top of the seventh inning, lifting the Hillers (9-6) to a Tri-Valley League Large Division win. Holly Paharik paced the offense, going 2 for 3 with a home run and scoring two runs. Bridget Mulkeen struck out 10 and finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Wolverines (6-7).

King Philip 12, Milford 0 — Sophomore Maddie Paschke finished 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, leading the No. 4 Warriors (16-2) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win. Sophomore Taylor Regan went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Latin Academy 2, Everett 0 — Alanis Toledano hurled a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson finished 3 for 3 with a triple and scored the winning run, lifting the Dragons (10-7) to a nonleague win.

Lowell 4, Methuen 0 — Giana LaCedra tossed a one-hitter, striking out 17 to pace the Red Raiders (12-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 victory. The senior broke her school record for strikeouts in a season (236) and set the career strikeout record (683), despite not playing her sophomore year because of the pandemic.

Lynn Classical 21, Somerville 3 — Junior MeKayla Poisson starred the plate (4 for 4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) and in the circle (2-hitter with 8 strikeouts), pacing the Rams (12-3) to a Greater Boston League win. Senior Reese Brinkler hit her sixth home run of the season and notched four RBIs. Freshman Nevaeh Eth went 2 for 2, adding two doubles, three runs and three RBIs.

Medway 16, Dover-Sherborn 4 — Senior Meghan Coakley drove in five runs, and freshmen Olivia Klaus and Priya Bedard plated four apiece to power the Mustangs (9-5) to a Tri-Valley League Small Division victory.

Millis 14, Bellingham 0 — Junior catcher Frankie Pizzarella finished 3 for 5 with a double, two home runs, nine RBIs, and three runs scored, powering the Mohawks (6-9) to a Tri Valley League Small Division win. Sophomore Riley Caulfield pitched a complete game shutout and went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs at the plate.

Needham 7, Milton 6 — Maddie Baker clubbed a two-run homer and added four RBIs to power the Rockets (9-5) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

Newton South 7, Boston Latin 1 — Madi Wong fired a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Avi Coperman provided support at the plate with a home run for the Lions (8-5) in the Dual County League win.

North Andover 14, Andover 8 — Brigid Gaffny and Ella Mancuso each homered, lifting the Scarlet Knights (9-7) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

North Attleborough 14, Canton 2 — Zoey McDonough piled up 14 strikeouts and surrendered just a hit and a walk, pacing the Red Rocketeers (10-4) to a Hockomock League win and clinching at least a share of the Davenport Division title.

Norwood 13, Ashland 4 — Jenna Costa (2 for 5) belted a three-run homer, and Shannon Gover (3 for 3, 2 RBI) stole four bases for the Mustangs (6-7) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Oliver Ames 12, Stoughton 5 — Katie Melendy pitched a complete game in a Hockomock win. Maddie Homer (5 for 5, 3 runs, 2 doubles) and Caitlin Miller (3 for 5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs) led the Tigers (7-11) on offense.

Pembroke 19, Plymouth South 5 — Strong offensive performances from Olivia Skeiber (3 for 4, double, 3 RBIs), Jordan Shine (3 for 4, double, 3 RBIs) and Hailey Burke (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs) paced the Titans (11-4) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win.

Plymouth North 8, Marshfield 7 — Kylee Hefner roped a two-run single in the top of the seventh, propelling the No. 16 Eagles (13-1) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Quincy 17, North Quincy 5 — Emma Glavin (4 for 4, double, 4 RBIs), Kate Downey (2 for 4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases), and Cady Hansbury (2 for 2, 4 RBIs) powered the Presidents (5-11) to a Patriot League win.

Silver Lake 23, Duxbury 0 — Bri Ghilardi fired a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the No. 10 Lakers (15-1) in the Patriot League win.

St. Mary’s 7, Archbishop Williams 2 — Lily Newhall struck out 13 in a complete-game effort, lifting the No. 11 Spartans (13-3) to a win in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinals. Brooke Moloney went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Triton 11, Malden Catholic 5 — Emma Penniman earned the win in the circle and added a home run, propelling the Vikings (12-4) to a nonleague win.

Walpole 5, Newton North 1 — Senior Ella Thomsen (3 for 4, triple, RBI, 2 runs) and freshman Norah Broderick (2 for 3, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) paced the offense, leading the No. 18 Timberwolves (13-1) to a Bay State Conference win.

