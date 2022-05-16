Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game 1 of Celtics-Heat with foot sprain

Smart, the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year this season, missed Game 2 of the Bucks series with a quadriceps contusion but returned for Game 3 after a three-day break.

“He took a pretty bad fall, got bent up,” coach Ime Udoka said. “He has a mid-foot sprain, and it’s pretty tender and sore right now. We’ll get him around-the-clock treatment.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart suffered a foot sprain during the Game 7 win over the Bucks in the conference semifinals Sunday and will be listed as questionable for Game 1 of the conference finals against the Heat Tuesday.

Udoka said that Robert Williams, who missed the last four games of the Bucks series because of a bone bruise on his knee, has been cleared to play without a minutes restriction.

Williams could have returned Sunday, but Udoka elected to hold him out to be safe, and because he did not want to disturb the team’s momentum.

“I’m always going to be a little bit cautious with guys coming off a layoff without touching the court,” Udoka said. “But it’s a little bit different starting a new series as opposed to being injected into a Game 6 or Game 7 or whatever the case was before.

“But he’s available, looking better every day, and getting more confident in that.”

