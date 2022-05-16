Patrice Bergeron can’t commit to playing next season, but it wouldn’t be with any team but the Bruins

Bergeron responded with a flat “no” when asked if he could see himself playing somewhere other than Boston.

He did say he will not play in a uniform other than the Bruins’.

Patrice Bergeron said Monday he will take some time before committing to a 19th NHL season.

“I’ve been here my whole career,” he said amid the Bruins’ breakup day at Warrior Ice Arena. “Obviously it’s a special place for me.

“It’s not on my mind; right now I just need to take time and regroup.”

There is no apparent deadline for Bergeron, who had not conducted his exit meeting with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney when he spoke to reporters. Sweeney has said he would make it work financially if Bergeron, whose $6.875 million cap hit is expiring, wanted to return. At his age — 37 in July — Bergeron would be eligible to sign a deal with performance bonuses.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins are in a difficult spot if Bergeron retires. Still a top-shelf No. 1 center, he had 25 goals and 65 points in 73 games this season, led the NHL in faceoff percentage (61.9) and is the overwhelming favorite to capture his record fifth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward.

Advertisement

Asked about rumors that he could finish his career with Montreal, in his home province of Quebec, Bergeron shot down that talk.

“I get everything that’s happened for it to make the rumor mill,” he said, referring to the Canadiens’ hiring of Kent Hughes, his former agent, as general manager. “I don’t think anyone needs to worry about that.

“I’m not from Montreal.”

Bergeron grew up a Quebec Nordiques fan in the Quebec City suburbs.

The primary factor Bergeron will consider: how much time hockey will allow him to devote to his wife, Stephanie, and their three children. Oldest son Zack will be 7 when next season begins.

Advertisement

He won’t return to chase milestones. Fourth in Bruins history in points (982), goals (400), and assists (582), he could move into third with another decent season. He is third in games played (1,216, plus 167 more in the playoffs). Players with his mileage must dig increasingly deep into their mental and physical reserves to ready themselves.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” Bergeron said. “To prepare for a season, to prepare in the offseason, the workout regimen and all that, that’s another thing I’ve got to make sure I want to do and go through. Again, time will tell.”

The Bruins captain said he finished the season healthy. He was still wearing evidence of a high stick to his right eye in Game 4 of the Carolina series. He also broke his nose in December and had an elbow infection in March.

“That’s just the usual, the grind of the season,” he said. “Nothing to report, really.”

He expects the Bruins to be competitive next season.

“I’ve always believed in what this organization has done,” he said. “They’ve always made sure they would put the best team forward and on the ice. I believe they’re going to do that in the future as well. I’m not necessarily worried about that. I think there’s some great players in this locker room, most of which are coming back.

Advertisement

“Long answer and the short answer is for me and my family.

“I’m going to need some time to think about a lot of things and come up with the best decision.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.