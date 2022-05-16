Rangers’ victory over Penguins in Game 7 was third straight comeback win

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing, 3-1, in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3. Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff history to record three consecutive comeback wins in elimination games within the same series.

New York will play Carolina next. Game 1 is Wednesday. The Hurricanes beat the Bruins in Game 7 on Saturday night.

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins, who were ousted in the first playoff series for the fourth straight year. Tristan Jarry had 26 saves in his first game since April 14.

Johnny Gaudreau provides OT drama for Flames

Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime to lift Calgary over the Dallas Stars, 3-2, giving the Flames just their second playoff series win in the last 17 years.

Gaudreau got a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Jake Oettinger, who made 64 saves for Dallas — a franchise record for the most stops in a Game 7.

The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference’s semifinal in the first postseason Battle of Alberta since 1991. The series opens Wednesday in Calgary.

Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk scored their first goals of the series for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and had an assist in the win.

Jamie Benn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Stars.

Vegas fires coach Peter DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Peter DeBoer on Monday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization.

“Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL,” said McCrimmon, whose job is not in jeopardy. “After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup, most notably in goal. The Golden Knights at one point were first in the Pacific Division but after 82 games found themselves 3 points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference despite acquiring center Jack Eichel in a trade with Buffalo and other moves along the way designed to make them a perennial championship contender.

Lane Lambert takes over behind Islander bench

When the New York Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello believed the team needed a new voice.

That new voice is coming from inside the same coaches’ room.

The Islanders on Monday named Lane Lambert as Trotz’s replacement, giving his longtime assistant his first head coaching job in the NHL. It took just a week from the decision to move on from Trotz with one year left on his contract for the team to conclude that Lambert was the right choice to succeed him.

“There is without question a new voice,” Lamoriello said during a virtual news conference. “That new voice is here with Lane, and certainly Lane has different thoughts on different things.”

Trotz was fired last week after the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in his four seasons behind the bench, a disappointing turn of events chalked up significantly to opening with a 13-game road trip and getting hit with a string of coronavirus absences and injuries.

Lamoriello said a major reason for this move was a stretch in January when Lambert took over coaching duties from Trotz, who took a leave of absence to deal with a family matter, and showed impressive leadership.

Predators sign Russian goalie Iaroslav Askarov

The Nashville Predators have signed Iaroslav Askarov to a three-year entry level contract, two years after making him the sixth Russian-born goalie taken in the NHL draft first round at No. 11 overall.

The 19-year-old spent most of the 2021-22 season with the VHL’s Neva Saint Petersburg in his native country, posting a 5-2-2 record with a 2.57 goals-against average in nine games. Askarov also appeared six times for SKA Saint Petersburg in the KHL with a 1.81 GAA and .913 save percentage. He was 5-4-0 with a shutout while posting a 1.21 GAA and .951 save percentage in nine KHL appearances the previous season.