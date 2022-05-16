Report: Rajon Rondo pulled gun, threatened to kill mother of his children

The order is for Ashley Bachelor and their children, Ryelle Rondo and Rajon Rondo Jr., referred to in the report as Pierre, the elder Rondo’s middle name. Bachelor wrote in the order of protection that the 36-year-old Rondo “has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive.”

The mother of Rajon Rondo’s two children was granted an emergency protective order against the former Celtics guard last week, according to TMZ , following his pulling a gun and threatening to kill her.

Rajon Rondo attended a Boston Common Magazine party with Ashley Bachelor in 2012. The two are pictured with Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca.

Bachelor also cited verbal abuse of both children, and wrote “Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

Advertisement

The specific incident which prompted the request for the order happened May 11, when Rondo became enraged while playing video games with his son. Bachelor wrote when she attempted to deescalate the situation, Rondo — a free agent after finishing last season with Cleveland — allegedly told her, “You’re dead.”

After leaving the home for about 15 minutes, Bachelor said Rondo returned brandishing his gun and berated both of his children “for being afraid of him.”

Rondo must stay at least 500 feet from the three under the order, which is temporary until a formal protective order is argued in court. TMZ also reported Rondo has been ordered to turn over his firearms to the court, and that the NBA is investigating.

Representative for Rondo did not return a TMZ request for comment.