Tauzanaya Shearrion steps up at right time, helps Southeastern to sweep of Vocational Schools track and field championship

“I just thought of how many steps it would take and it’s just focusing on each step and increasing my speed,” Shearrion said of her mind-set. “I’m just happy because I PR’d and I’m just so happy for my team.”

Nonetheless, Shearrion pushed herself to finish. Concentrating only on the finish line, Shearrion hustled down the final stretch, outstretched her back with an extra hunch and crossed the line. When it was over, she finished in 1 minute, 12.43 seconds, placing first.

CANTON — Tauzanaya Shearrion was exhausted. Heated sixth in the girls’ large schools 400-meter hurdles Monday in the Massachusetts Vocational Schools Championship at Blue Hills, the Southeastern senior had lost steam.

Advertisement

Shearrion not only beat the odds in the hurdles, but also helped the Hawks win the 4x400 relay for the girls’ large school division (4:31.20).

“Tauzanaya is one of the most passionate athletes we have,” Southeastern co-head coach Kay Manigan said. “She’s the first one out and last one to leave. Some kids ask, ‘Is it time to leave?’ She’s never like that.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Southeastern’s Chris Gregory, who won the large school boys’ 110 hurdles (15.18) and finished first in the large school boys’ high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), propelled the Hawks to a boys’ large-school meet victory. With a first place in the javelin (91-9), Tatiana Sicard helped Southeastern to the girls’ large schools title.

Maximus Boston of Shawsheen competes in the boys' high jump. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Blackstone Valley senior Joshua Mateo dominated in boys’ small school events, winning the 110 hurdles (16.58) and finishing second in the long jump (18-9).

Other notable moments included sprinter/jumper Falyn Hunt capping an amazing group effort Northeast. The senior had a solid afternoon, finishing first in the large school girls’ 100-yard dash (12.93) and long jump (16-6).

Other winners included Worcester Tech’s Oheema Ofusu in the girls’ small school 100 (13.58), Southeastern’s Trista Sicard in the girls’ small school 100 hurdles (16.50), and Southeastern’s large school boys’ 4x400 of Juan Diaz, Brian Breder, Giovanni Greene, and Malcolm Zetrenne (3:43.05).

Advertisement

Worcester Tech coach Gerald Snay said the competition was a beneficial experience for the teams as they look further down the line.

“Being a vocational school, it’s one of the meets we circle. It’s a great opportunity for them to see what the talent is like around the state,” said Snay after the Eagles swept the small schools team titles for boys (120 points) and girls (152).

Lennox Mercado of Greater Lowell competes in the boys' long jump. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Boys’ Large School Winners

100m — 1. Lael Jean-Baptiste, Northeast, 0:11.49.

110m hurdles — 1. Chris Gregory, Southeastern, 0:15.18.

200m — 1. Lael Jean-Baptiste, Northeast, 0:23.35.

400m — 1. Owen Carlton, Greater Lawrence, 0:53.71.

400m hurdles — 1. Jacob Monte, Diman, 1:02.19.

800m — 1. Brendan Quealy, Greater Lowell, 2:03.99.

Mile — 1. Devin Moreau, Greater Lowell, 4:38.58.

2-mile — 1. Albert Ferreras, Greater Lowell, 10:20.3.

4 x 100 — 1. Greater Lawrence, 0:45.98.

4 x 400 — 1. Southeastern, 3:43.05.

4 x 800 — 1. Greater Lowell, 8:50.7; 2. Southeastern, 9:41.23.

High jump — 1. Chris Gregory, Southeastern, 10 feet 0 inches.

Long jump — 1. Charles Long, Lynn Tech, 20 feet 3½ inches.

Triple jump — 1. Anthony Burrowes, Southeastern, 41 feet 7¼ inches.

Shot put — 1. Zack Rogers, Shawsheen, 38 feet 9½ inches.

Discus — 1. Jiovanni Cruz, Southeastern, 101 feet 6 inches.

Javelin — 1. Micheal Burrowes, Southeastern, 136 feet 1 inches.

Advertisement

Team results — 1. Southeastern, 123½; 2. Greater Lawrence, 73; 3. Greater Lowell, 64½; 4. Diman, 52; 5. Shawsheen, 42.

Boys’ Small Schools Winners

100m — 1. Randy Delva, Nashoba Valley Tech, 0:11.42.

110m hurdles — 1. Josh Mateo, Blackstone Valley, 0:16.58.

200m — 1. Randy Delva, Nashoba Valley Tech, 0:23.43.

400m — 1. Cyprian Ojatabu, Worcester Tech, 0:54.71.

400m hurdles — 1. Zack Blenkhorn, Tri-County, 1:09.03.

800m — 1. Brian Boateng, Worcester Tech, 2:14.31.

Mile — 1. Cooper O’Neil, Blackstone Valley, 5:03.05.

2-mile — 1. Cooper O’Neil, Blackstone Valley, 10:51.02.

4 x 100 — 1. Blue Hills, 0:46.63.

4 x 400 — 1. Worcester Tech, 3:50.92.

4 x 800 — 1. Worcester Tech, 9:14.47.

High jump — 1. Jeremyah Santiago, Nashoba Valley Tech, 6 feet 0 inches; 1. Joel Nina, Whittier, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Randy Delva, Nashoba Valley Tech, 19 feet 6¼ inches.

Triple jump — 1. Ernest Meyh, Worcester Tech, 41 feet 6¼ inches.

Shot put — 1. Jeremy Rosseau, Whittier, 45 feet 7 inches.

Discus — 1. Jeremy Rosseau, Whittier, 128 feet 6 inches.

Javelin — 1. Kody Kubacki, Tri-County, 129 feet 1 inches.

Team results — 1. Worcester Tech, 120; 2. Blackstone Valley, 111; 3. Tri-County, 66; 4. Blue Hills, 65½; 5. Nashoba Valley Tech, 57.

Jennifer Baker of Essex Tech wins her heat in the girls' 100 meters. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Girls’ Large School Winners

100m — 1. Falyn Hunt, Northeast, 0:12.93.

100m hurdles — 1. Trista Sicard, Southeastern, 0:16.42.

200m — 1. Inez Medeiros, Diman, 0:27.39.

400m — 1. Miya Barboza, Greater New Bedford, 1:04.84.

Advertisement

400m hurdles — 1. Tauzanaya Shearrion, Southeastern, 1:12.43.

800m — 1. Diana Marquez, Greater Lowell, 2:41.75.

Mile — 1. Tealei Chandonnet, Greater Lowell, 5:51.69.

2-mile — 1. Nicole Widegren, Bristol-Plymouth, 14:06.97.

4 x 100 — 1. Lynn Tech, 0:53.21.

4 x 400 — 1. Southeastern, 4:31.2.

4 x 800 — 1. Lynn Tech, 12:21.78.

High jump — 1. Trista Sicard, Southeastern, 4 feet 10 inches.

Long jump — 1. Falyn Hunt, Northeast, 16 feet 6 inches.

Triple jump — 1. Trista Sicard, Southeastern, 36 feet 8½ inches.

Shot put — 1. Annick Kenfack, Southeastern, 33 feet 7 inches.

Discus — 1. Diana Jesus, Greater New Bedford, 91 feet 6 inches.

Javelin — 1. Tatiana Sicard, Southeastern, 91 feet 9 inches.

Team results — 1. Southeastern, 125; 2. Lynn Tech, 76; 3. Diman, 64; 4. Greater New Bedford, 49; 5. Essex Tech, 44.

Girls’ Small Schools Winners

100m — 1. Oheema Ofusu, Worcester Tech, 0:13.58.

100m hurdles — 1. Haley Bilodeau, Blackstone Valley, 0:17.53.

200m — 1. Emma Guadagnol, Blackstone Valley, 0:28.38.

400m — 1. Emma Guadagnol, Blackstone Valley, 1:01.11.

400m hurdles — 1. Ymaniliz Roman, Worcester Tech, 1:18.15.

800m — 1. Lixion Koulmbai, Worcester Tech, 2:39.

Mile — 1. Noel Tripp, Whittier, 5:43.35.

2-mile — 1. Amanda Pajak, Blackstone Valley, 14:14.08.

4 x 100 — 1. Whittier, 0:55.38.

4 x 400 — 1. Worcester Tech, 4:28.83.

4 x 800 — 1. Worcester Tech, 11:55.32.

High jump — 1. Sophia Falconer, Bay Path, 4 feet 8 inches.

Long jump — 1. Jillian Collin, Whittier, 15 feet 4 inches.

Advertisement

Triple jump — 1. Avery Herrick, Blackstone Valley, 35 feet 9 inches.

Shot put — 1. Raven Falcon, Worcester Tech, 31 feet 11 inches.

Discus — 1. Raven Falcon, Worcester Tech, 86 feet 4 inches.

Javelin — 1. Haley Bilodeau, Blackstone Valley, 83 feet 5 inches.

Team results — 1. Worcester Tech, 152; 2. Blackstone Valley, 133; 3. Whittier, 77; 4. Tri-County, 54½; 5. Blue Hills, 35.