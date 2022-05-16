COVID death toll in US reaches 1 million

“It is hard to imagine a million people plucked from this earth,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, who leads a new pandemic center at the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence. “It’s still happening and we are letting it happen.”

The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.

The US death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration.

Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

“‘Normal.’ I hate that word,” said Julie Wallace, 55, of Elyria, Ohio, who lost her husband to COVID-19 in 2020. “All of us never get to go back to normal.”

Three out of every four deaths were people 65 and older. More men died than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. But Black, Hispanic, and Native American people have been roughly twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as their white counterparts.

Most deaths happened in urban areas, but rural places — where opposition to masks and vaccinations tends to run high — paid a heavy price at times.

The death toll less than 2½ years into the outbreak is based on death certificate data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. But the real number of lives lost to COVID-19, either directly or indirectly, as a result the disruption of the health care system in the world’s richest country, is believed to be far higher.

The milestone comes more than three months after the United States reached 900,000 dead. The pace has slowed since a harrowing winter surge fueled by the omicron variant. The United States is averaging about 300 COVID-19 deaths per day, compared with a peak of about 3,400 a day in January 2021.

The largest bell at Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital tolled 1,000 times a week ago, once for every 1,000 deaths. President Biden on Thursday ordered flags lowered to half-staff and called each life “an irreplaceable loss.”

“As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow,” he said in a statement. “To heal, we must remember.”

More than half the deaths occurred since vaccines became available in December 2020. Two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, and nearly half of them have had at least one booster dose. But demand for the vaccine has plummeted, and the campaign to put shots in arms has been plagued by misinformation, distrust, and political polarization.

Unvaccinated people have a 10 times greater risk of dying of COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

“To me, that is what is just so particularly heartbreaking,” Nuzzo said. Vaccines are safe and greatly reduce the likelihood of severe illness, she said. They “largely take the possibility of death off the table.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Korea’s military mobilized to fight COVID outbreak

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated officials for delays in pandemic response and mobilized the country’s military to fight the nationwide coronavirus outbreak that is posing one of the toughest challenges to his rule.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the world in early 2020, Pyongyang admitted last week that the country is facing an “explosive” spread of the virus, a concerning development for the largely unvaccinated country.

North Korea’s Central News Agency reported on Monday that more than 1.2 million people fell ill with “fever,” of which 50 people have died since late April. Experts noted that North Korean authorities appear to use the word “fever” as a euphemism for COVID-19 as they likely lack the capacity for proper diagnosis because of shortage of test kits.

Lacking medical resources, the country of 25 million appears to be handling the surging number of patients by mostly just isolating them. More than 560,000 people with “fever” in North Korea are in quarantine, state media said on Monday.

Since North Korea reported its first official COVID-19 case on Thursday, its leader Kim Jong Un locked down the country and ordered officials to “absolutely curb the spread of the malicious virus,” but his public health orders have not been followed by officials, he said on Sunday.

“He strongly criticized the Cabinet and public health sector for their irresponsible work attitude and organizing and executing ability,” the KCNA reported on Monday.

During Sunday’s emergency Politburo meeting, Kim condemned the slow speed of medicine distribution to local pharmacies and ordered the national army’s medical unit to help stabilize medicine supply. After the meeting, Kim made visits to pharmacies in Pyongyang and lamented their “poor situation,” that even lacked proper medicine storage.

Over the past 2½ years, Pyongyang maintained a “zero COVID” policy that included stringent quarantine measures and a closed border, which might have allowed the country to avoid a major outbreak but caused health and food crises.

Outside experts have long doubted North Korea’s claims that the country is free from the coronavirus.

Just weeks before announcing its first official case, North Korea held a massive military parade in Pyongyang that gathered about 20,000 people, in what experts said could have been a superspreader event.

North Korea has already rebuffed offers of millions of vaccine doses by the United Nations-based Covax distribution program, likely because of concerns about accepting monitoring personnel into the country.

North Korea has not yet responded to offers of coronavirus aid from its rival South Korea, reported Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Monday. The ministry said Seoul is willing to provide the North with resources like vaccines, medicines, face masks, and diagnostic kits, and also share best practices for pandemic response.

WASHINGTON POST

Shanghai says spread of coronavirus has stopped

BEIJING — Most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown, authorities said Monday, as the city moves toward reopening and economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy.

Vice Mayor Zong Ming said 15 out of Shanghai’s 16 districts had eliminated virus transmission among those not already in quarantine.

“The epidemic in our city is under effective control. Prevention measures have achieved incremental success,” Zong said at a news briefing.

Supermarkets, malls, and restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday with limits on the numbers of people and mandated “no contact” transactions. But restrictions on movement remain in place and the subway train system remains closed for now.

Even as case numbers fall, city and national authorities have sent mixed messages about the state of Shanghai’s outbreak and when life can return to normal in the city of 25 million, where many residents have been confined to their homes, compounds, and neighborhoods for more than 50 days. A prospective date of June 1 has been given for a full reopening.

ASSOCIATED PRESS