Musk says Twitter deal ‘cannot move forward’ without more information

A few hours later, Twitter said it was “committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable.” It urged its shareholders to back the bid by Musk, who appeared to be carrying out a public tweet-by-tweet negotiation even though he had struck the blockbuster deal to buy Twitter last month.

Musk, the world’s richest man, continued creating confusion around his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Tuesday, even as the social media company tried to keep the deal on course. Early in the morning, the billionaire tweeted that “this deal cannot move forward” until he got more details about the volume of spam and fake accounts on the platform.

Musk’s increasingly skeptical — and erratic — comments about the takeover have kept investors, bankers, and Twitter itself guessing about his motives. Some analysts figure that the 50-year-old is trying to drive down the acquisition price or walk away from the deal altogether. Many were unnerved by his methods, with market-moving pronouncements made off the cuff at conferences or in emoji-laden tweets in the middle of the night.

Yet his comments are in keeping with Musk’s longtime methods of operation, in which he often wings it in the biggest moments, eschews experts, and relies almost solely on his own counsel. Years ago, he said that he had stopped making business plans. And people close to Musk have said that he had no plan whatsoever when he piped up with an offer to buy Twitter last month.

“I think all of this is just him making a lot of noise and showing the kind of headaches that he would cause for the company if they were to try to litigate this,” said Ann Lipton, a professor of corporate governance at Tulane Law School.

Twitter’s shares fell 8 percent Monday and rose 2.49 percent Tuesday, to close at $38.32, far below the $54.20 a share that Musk agreed to pay for the company and below where it traded before the billionaire initially revealed in March that he had bought a big stake in Twitter.

Behind the scenes, the two sides are proceeding with the deal: They jointly put out a regulatory filing Tuesday. Renegotiating a deal would not be easy for Musk. In addition to a $1 billion breakup fee, the deal with Twitter includes a “specific performance clause” that gives the company the right to sue him and force him to complete the deal so long as the debt financing he has corralled remains intact.

Musk, who also leads rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

Musk’s latest remarks about the Twitter deal center on the issue of fake accounts on the platform. Twitter has long said in regulatory filings that fewer than 5 percent of its accounts are fake — a figure Musk said is hard to believe. In a tweet published at 3:32 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, Musk said the figure could be well above 20 percent, without providing information to support his claim.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk said in the message.

Part of the reason that the issue of fake accounts has come to the forefront now is that Musk did not conduct due diligence on Twitter before agreeing to buy the company. Potential buyers usually go to extensive lengths to study a target’s business, customers, growth potential, and stock price before making an offer. But according to a regulatory filing from the company Tuesday, Musk told Twitter that completing due diligence on the social media company was not necessary before signing an agreement.

In the filing, Twitter also warned that “if the merger is not completed, and depending on the circumstances that cause the merger not to be completed, the price of our common stock may decline significantly.” Deal uncertainty can hurt company morale and add to employee turnover.

On Tuesday, two vice presidents and one department head notified colleagues they were departing the company for new opportunities, a Twitter representative said. The departures were earlier reported by Bloomberg.

Twitter’s deal contract has eight pages of “representations”: effectively promises about the state of the company at the time of the merger, though none pertain directly to its count of bots.

On Monday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also posted a lengthy thread detailing how the company calculates its number of bots. He said the company’s internal estimates for the last four quarters “were all well under 5 percent.”

Musk later responded to Agrawal’s tweet thread with a poop emoji. He also tweeted at the Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating that he wants the agency to look into the deal. (Musk has previously been the subject of SEC inquiries.)

In its filing Tuesday, Twitter also noted the significant challenges it weighed in deciding whether to accept Musk’s bid. Twitter chair Bret Taylor spoke with several institutional shareholders who recommended that the board consider Musk’s proposal against the risks of pressing forward as a public company.

Twitter also said that while its management and bankers received interest from other “financial sponsors and institutional investors,” none of the interested parties put forward a specific counterproposal.