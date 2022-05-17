Cambridge singer-songwriter Alisa Amador wins NPR Tiny Desk Contest

“The verses all deal in opposites: ‘When I look outside, when I look inside, when I look outside again / from the periphery to the very center, I am always the witness and the judge.’ The chorus is a question: ‘When will I know how to decipher my purpose? When will I feel at home in my voice?’” she said. “For anyone who has felt out of place, or like they don’t fit neatly under one label, I hope you find a home in the two minutes and 30 seconds of this song.”

Amador won for her song “ Milonga accidental ,” performed entirely in Spanish. The acoustic song, which beat out thousands of other submissions from around the country, is “an ode to in-between-ness, to having several identities at once, to feeling split between cultures and languages,” Amador said in a statement.

Alisa Amador, a singer-songwriter based in Cambridge, was announced as the winner of NPR’s 8th Tiny Desk Contest on Tuesday, earning her the headlining spot on the five-city Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

Amador, who released a six-track EP, “Narratives,” last September, earned the praise of the panel of judges, which included Tiny Desk creator and “All Songs Considered” host Bob Boilen, Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter, Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner, rapper Big K.R.I.T., singer-songwriter Raveena, singer iLe, and jazz critic Nate Chinen.

Boilen announced Amador’s win on Tuesday’s “Morning Edition” program.

“With thousands of entries it’s always a tough choice, but Alisa’s voice is what puts it over the top for me,” said Boilen in a statement. “I don’t speak Spanish, yet her yearning voice conveyed what I needed to know about her and the song, a song I think of as wondering and questioning one’s place in life. That feeling is also in the spaciousness of her acoustic guitar playing.”

Before Amador’s win was announced to the public, she got a personal call from Boilen informing her of her victory, a video of which NPR posted to Instagram.

“I’ve been seriously considering stepping away from music,” she said after Boilen told her she had won, “but I guess I can’t yet.”

The Tiny Desk Contest, launched in 2014, allows amateur performers to follow in the tradition of NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk concert series, wherein famous musicians like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Harry Styles have done short sets from Boilen’s cramped workspace inside NPR’s Washington, D.C. office.

“Alisa’s voice and energy is magnetic and so sweet — and I was particularly drawn to her amazing songwriting,” said Raveena, who performed her own Tiny Desk concert in 2019, in a statement. “Anyone can feel something from ‘Milonga accidental,’ no matter what language you speak.”

“Alisa Amador’s music is simply soothing,” said iLe, who also performed a 2019 Tiny Desk concert, in a statement. “We all go through moments when we feel like we belong in more than just one place and want to be everywhere at the same time — I enjoy the way Alisa embraces that confusion in her winning entry.”

Amador has submitted a song to the Tiny Desk Contest every year since 2018, but has never submitted a song performed entirely in Spanish, her native language. Her mother, who is Puerto Rican and Argentinian, and her father, who is from New Mexico, lead the ensemble band Sol y Canto.

“I am absolutely honored, shocked and overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Amador in a statement about winning the contest. “As a Latina, as an American and as a songwriter, I feel so deeply honored.”

As the Tiny Desk Contest champion, Amador will get her own Tiny Desk concert in Washington, D.C. later this month before performing shows in D.C., Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn for the The Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, alongside local musicians who also entered the contest (non-winning entries can be seen at tinydeskcontest.npr.org/2022/browse-2022/.) Tickets for the live shows are on sale now at nprpresents.org.

Previous Tiny Desk contest winners include Fantastic Negrito, now a three-time Grammy winner, and Gaelynn Lea, who composed original music for the Broadway revival of “Macbeth,” which opened April 28.

This afternoon, Amador will appear on “All Things Considered” to discuss her Tiny Desk triumph.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com