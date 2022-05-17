From GOAT to ‘GROAT’? Tom Brady will executive produce a new Netflix comedy series. And yes, he’ll be in it.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Netflix on Tuesday announced an upcoming series of comedy roasts — with Brady serving as executive producer. “Greatest Roasts of All Time,” or “GROAT,” will debut in 2023. First up in the hot seat? The GOAT himself, of course.

Just when we think we’ve seen it all from Tom Brady, the man gives us more to talk about.

Advertisement

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said in the statement.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The roast of the retired-then-unretired quarterback is set to tape in 2023, following his next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additional details on the special — and those who’ll be roasting Brady — will be announced at a later date.

Brady will serve as executive producer via 199 Productions, and other producers include Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment, and Carol Donovan and Jeff Ross. Ross is considered a veteran roaster as a mainstay on Comedy Central’s series of celebrity roasts, earning him the nickname “The Roast Master General.”

The former Patriots quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champ recently signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports, lining up a second career as an analyst following his eventual retirement from the NFL. Brady has also had a hand in fashion, promoting both his athleisure wear line and sunglasses in recent months.

Advertisement

No doubt there will be plenty of ways to roast Brady. People are already getting started online.

“Pass,” one user posted in response to a tweet from Netflix announcing the new specials.

“I hope the jokes don’t deflate him,” another said.

“Please let me get on stage I’ve waited my whole life for this moment,” another tweeted.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.