Recipe: Fry eggs in chile oil, set them on slabs of toast, and you have dinner

Serves 4

If you've ever fried an egg in bacon grease you know how much a flavor the fat adds to the whites and yolks. The same method works with olive oil infused with hot pepper. Begin in a cold skillet with the oil, tomato paste, garlic, crushed red pepper, and paprika, then turn the heat to medium-low so the seasonings gently warm the infusion. Once the garlic is toasty and the oil has begun to separate from the tomato paste, strain the solids into a fine-mesh sieve, reserving them and the oil. Return the oil to the pan to cook the eggs over medium heat, uncovered, until the whites are just barely set; cover them off the heat briefly until the whites are opaque all over. Toast large slices of bread and schmear them with goat cheese and the tomato-chile solids. Top each piece of toast with 2 fried eggs and extra chile oil and add a heaping mound of arugula salad to the plates. The result is a light dish, ideal at the beginning of the day -- or for dinner.

½ cup olive oil 2 tablespoons tomato paste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon paprika Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon 4 large slices bread cut from a crusty loaf 4 ounces goat cheese 8 eggs Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Have on hand a 12-inch nonstick skillet.

2. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, tomato paste, garlic, red pepper, and paprika. Tip the mixture into the cold skillet. Turn the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the garlic is toasted and the oil has taken on a red hue.

3. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh sieve, separating the oil from the solids. When the oil has cooled slightly, stir in the lemon rind and juice.

4. Toast the bread and arrange a slice on each of 4 plates. Spread goat cheese on each slice and top with the tomato-pepper solids.

5. In the skillet over medium heat, heat 3 tablespoons of the infused oil. Gently crack 4 eggs into the oil. Cook, uncovered, for 2 to 4 minutes or until all but a thin rim of egg white around each yolk is opaque. Remove the pan from the heat. Cover the pan. Let it sit for 30 seconds to finish cooking. The whites should be completely opaque, the yolks very soft. Quickly transfer 2 eggs to 2 of the toasts. Repeat with the remaining eggs.

6. Drizzle chile oil on each egg and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Serve with arugula salad.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick