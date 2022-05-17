Recipe: Shrimp, rice, and tomatoes in this skillet supper is a cinch to make

Serves 6

Shrimp is a dependable centerpiece for a quick weeknight dinner. Add rice, cherry tomatoes, peas, and a good bit of lemon to the skillet in which you saute the shellfish and you have a colorful, appealing dish in about half an hour. Cook the rice first in chicken stock for extra flavor but be sure to taste it before adding more salt, since store-bought stock ranges from bland to salty. While the rice cooks, saute the shrimp, remove it from the skillet, and cook the tomatoes until they almost collapse. Then bring everything together in the same pan. It's a cinch to make.

1½ cups basmati, jasmine, or other long-grain white rice 2 cups chicken stock Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1½ pounds large peeled shrimp, thawed if bought frozen 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 1½ cups frozen peas, rinsed under cold water to thaw ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. In a large tight-mesh strainer, rinse the rice under cold running water until the water runs almost clear. Tap the strainer against the side of the sink to drain out excess water.

2. In a medium saucepan, combine the rice and stock. Taste and add a pinch of salt, if you like. Bring to a rolling boil, stir with a fork, and cover with a lid. Turn the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender when you taste a grain or two. Remove the pan from the heat. Let the rice rest, undisturbed with the lid on, for 10 minutes.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds, or until it sizzles. Add the shrimp in one layer, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, turning each one, or until the shrimp are cooked through. With a large spoon, transfer the shrimp to a plate.

4. Add the tomatoes to the skillet with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they almost collapse.

5. Fluff the rice with a fork. Add it to the skillet with the lemon rind and juice, and peas. Stir gently but thoroughly for 1 minute to heat the peas. Stir in the shrimp and all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Serve in shallow bowls sprinkled with the remaining parsley and garnished with lemon.

Sally Pasley Vargas