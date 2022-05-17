Salted egg chips might become a new snack habit

Crisp, craggy potato chips made with salted duck egg sauce, birdseye chili peppers, and curry leaves may ring odd, but they’re having a moment these days. These salted egg chips from the Singaporean company IRVINS arrived in the United States about a year ago. The snack made the list of favorite things for Andrew Zimmern, who for years hosted “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel. The chips are coated with a buttery, crumbling Parmesan-like seasoning made from the egg sauce that leaves your fingers pleasingly dusty. IRVINS creates other snacks as well — salmon skin salted egg chips with a subtle fishy flavor. They may sound unusual, too, but once you start munching, the salmon skin chips may prove irresistible. There’s a spicy version of each and another made with cassava chips. IRVINS was initially a restaurant in Singapore that created the salted duck egg potato chips, which drew so many fans, Irvin Gunawan, the owner, closed the eatery to focus on selling the snacks (about $28 to $30 for a 3-pack). Available at H Mart, 581 Mass. Ave, Cambridge, 857-209-2747, and 3 Old Concord Road, Burlington, 781-221-4570; 99 Ranch Market, 475 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-829-8899; or go to eatirvins.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND