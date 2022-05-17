fb-pixel Skip to main content

Salted egg chips might become a new snack habit

The chips are coated with a buttery, crumbling Parmesan-like seasoning made from the egg sauce that leaves your fingers pleasingly dusty

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated May 17, 2022, 1 hour ago
IRVINS, a company in Singapore, makes salted duck egg snacks that are now in the United States.Handout

Crisp, craggy potato chips made with salted duck egg sauce, birdseye chili peppers, and curry leaves may ring odd, but they’re having a moment these days. These salted egg chips from the Singaporean company IRVINS arrived in the United States about a year ago. The snack made the list of favorite things for Andrew Zimmern, who for years hosted “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel. The chips are coated with a buttery, crumbling Parmesan-like seasoning made from the egg sauce that leaves your fingers pleasingly dusty. IRVINS creates other snacks as well — salmon skin salted egg chips with a subtle fishy flavor. They may sound unusual, too, but once you start munching, the salmon skin chips may prove irresistible. There’s a spicy version of each and another made with cassava chips. IRVINS was initially a restaurant in Singapore that created the salted duck egg potato chips, which drew so many fans, Irvin Gunawan, the owner, closed the eatery to focus on selling the snacks (about $28 to $30 for a 3-pack). Available at H Mart, 581 Mass. Ave, Cambridge, 857-209-2747, and 3 Old Concord Road, Burlington, 781-221-4570; 99 Ranch Market, 475 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-829-8899; or go to eatirvins.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

