You can Rise & Shine later in the day, too

Banks Fish House's Rise & Shine puts a fun spin on the standard coffee cocktail. Liza Weisstuch

Consider Roger Miller’s classic recording of Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee”: even-keeled, grounded, unambiguous; an image colored inside the lines. Now consider Janis Joplin’s rendition: intense, unmoored, intriguing, mischievous. That same differentiation is at play between the familiar espresso martini and Jason Percival’s Rise & Shine at the Banks Fish House in Back Bay.

The classic espresso martini, a 1990s darling that’s been making a very forceful comeback in bars around the country, is a simple mix of freshly brewed espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka. It’s shaken and presented in a martini glass, sometimes with a few coffee beans floating on the surface. It’s clear-cut, familiar and comforting. Percival, the beverage manager, has, in the past, offered an espresso martini mixed with rum instead of vodka, and now, with the Rise & Shine, he eliminates brewed espresso altogether, but nonetheless imbues the drink with a coffee flavor that reveals itself with centrifugal force. Instead of straight espresso, he infuses roasted beans along with fresh cardamom pods in Irish whiskey. In a clever trick of chemistry, he uses whole beans and keeps the mixture at room temperature as it steeps, which results in less bitterness and a more velvety texture than if he employed hot liquid and ground beans. (Think: French press coffee versus cold brew.)