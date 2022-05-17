Arlington’s planning director leaving for regional post

Jennifer Raitt is leaving her position as Arlington’s director of planning and community development to assume a new job.

Raitt, who has held the director’s post in Arlington for the past six years, has accepted the position of executive director of the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments, a regional planning agency. Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine said of Raitt, whose resignation is effective June 3, “Her work on housing, climate, arts and culture, conservation, historic preservation, economic development, and transportation will benefit Arlington for years to come.”

Before coming to Arlington, Raitt worked for nine years for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, including as assistant director of land use planning, chief housing planner, and manager of subregions. She has also been executive director of the North Shore Housing Trust, and Amesbury’s community development director.