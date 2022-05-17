Arrest warrant issued for suspect in rape in downtown Boston

In a statement, police said the suspect, Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, of Lawrence, faces charges out of Boston Municipal Court of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery stemming from the attack reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Boston police on Tuesday obtained arrest warrants for a suspect in a rape that occurred Saturday morning in the downtown area .

Fantauzzi remained at large Tuesday afternoon.

Police have said officers responded to a report of a rape near Harrison Avenue on Saturday, and the department previously released surveillance images of the suspect that showed a man with close-cropped, dark hair.

Police have also said the assailant was driving a black four-door Honda Fit at the time of the assault that may have temporary out-of-state registration plates.

Officials haven’t specified the age or gender of the victim.

Fantauzzi was previously arrested in November 2018 in New Jersey on charges of assault with intent to rape a child in Boston.

He pleaded guilty in that case in March 2019 to charges of enticing a child under 16 and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, legal filings show.

He received a jail term of two years and six months in that case, with credit for 107 days spent in custody while the matter was pending, according to legal filings.

He’s listed as a Level 3 sex offender by the state Sex Offender Registry Board, which says he also has a prior 2015 conviction on his record for indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older.

