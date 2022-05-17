Baker cancels events because he’s not ‘feeling well,’ tests negative for COVID-19, aides say

Baker, who is vaccinated and last month received his second coronavirus booster shot, was slated to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Vertex Pharmaceuticals center and later attend the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, where he was scheduled to be recognized as a 2022 “Distinguished Bostonian.”

Aides to the governor did not describe his symptoms, but Baker was attending meetings virtually Tuesday, said Terry MacCormack, a Baker spokesman.

Governor Charlie Baker abruptly canceled two public events on Tuesday because he was “not feeling well,” according to a spokesman, who said Baker tested negative for COVID-19.

His office canceled both appearances roughly 45 minutes before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

An Omicron variant, known as BA.2.12.1, has exploded across Massachusetts in recent weeks and is now shoving aside its predecessor as the dominant strain. Reported infections continue to climb around the state, and hospitalizations too, are rising, albeit more slowly.

Baker’s sick day on Tuesday appears to be only the second time in his nearly eight-year tenure that he has canceled a slate of events due to illness. Less than a week into his first term, Baker took a sick day after suffering from his office at the time called “flu-like symptoms.” He also missed then Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s State of City address that week because of illness.

At the time, the Globe captured a photo of Baker doing something at an event that feels all too familiar now: greeting someone with an elbow bump instead of a handshake.

Kay Lazar of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.