Belmont Farmers’ Market to hold food assistance information fair

The Belmont Farmers’ Market will hold a Food Assistance Information Fair as part of its Opening Day celebration on June 2.

The information fair will help people learn about their eligibility for food programs, the market said in a statement. Representatives from local and statewide agencies will talk to shoppers about programs that help people stretch their food budgets, according to the market.

Last year, the food assistance program added more than $37,000 to the budgets of shoppers who face food insecurity.