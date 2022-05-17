Belmont Farmers’ Market to hold food assistance information fair

The Belmont Farmers’ Market will hold a Food Assistance Information Fair as part of its Opening Day celebration on June 2.
The information fair will help people learn about their eligibility for food programs, the market said in a statement. Representatives from local and statewide agencies will talk to shoppers about programs that help people stretch their food budgets, according to the market.
Last year, the food assistance program added more than $37,000 to the budgets of shoppers who face food insecurity.
“The Information Fair will help people learn about their eligibility for food programs. But we want everyone to know about these programs,” the statement said. “Even in Belmont, often thought of as a very prosperous town, there are many people who need assistance to buy enough healthy food for their families.”
The market is held Thursdays from June 2 through Oct. 27 at the Belmont Center municipal parking lot at 10 Claflin St. From June through September, the market is open from 2 to 6:30 p.m. In October, it is open from 2 to 6 p.m.
More information about the Belmont Farmers’ Market food assistance program can be found at the organization’s website, belmontfarmersmarket.org.
