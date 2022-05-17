Brookline strike ends, schools reopen after early-morning agreement

“Greetings Brookline Community. We are open and ready to welcome our students back! All PSB Schools are open today, on Tuesday, May 17. Thank you for your patience and support as we worked through the contract negotiation process,’' the district posted on its webpage.

In social media posts, the Brookline Educators Union and the school system said an agreement was reached around 4:20 a.m., ending the strike that began Monday and shuttered all of the town’s public schools. Classes will now resume Tuesday morning.

A strike by the Brookline teachers union ended after one day when both sides reached an agreement early Tuesday and announced classes will resume.

The union statement delivered the same message - class is back.

“The Brookline Educators Union and the Brookline School Committee signed a tentative agreement at 4:20 am on May 17,’' the union posted on its home page. “Educators will return to the buildings later this morning.”

The union said it will participate in a rally at town hall Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate its success and to support other unions currently negotiating with the town.

The union, which represents more than 1,000 educators, said the strike came after three years of negotiations with the School Committee. Among their asks, the educators were seeking pay increases, better working conditions, recruiting and retaining educators of color and underrepresented backgrounds, and daily 40-minute periods of “duty-free time,” which would allow them time to conduct preparative work outside the class without disruptions of other school duties, the Globe has reported.

In a statement released on May 17, the School Committee said that they reached an agreement for a 6 percent increase in wages and stipends from 2020 to 2023, followed by an 8 percent increase from 2023 to 2026, followed by an additional 1 percent increase in August 2026. The agreement also included language to ensure that teachers receive adequate daily prep time for classes.

“We recognize that the process of arriving at these agreements has been a strain,” the committee said in the statement. “We thank students, caregivers, and the community for their patience and understanding, as we finalized these agreements that will further advance Brookline’s mission of an excellent education for every child.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





