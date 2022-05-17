Chef Douglass Williams to serve as Newton Mayor’s Community Breakfast keynote speaker

The 48th Annual Theodore D. Mann Newton Mayor’s Community Breakfast is slated for Wedneday, May 25 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at UMass Amherst’s Mount Ida Campus in Newton.

“He is committed to making a difference not just in the kitchen but also in the community,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

Newton chef Douglass Williams, a James Beard Foundation 2022 nominee for Outstanding Chef , will serve as keynote speaker for the upcoming Mayor’s Community Breakfast.

The event will be held outdoors under a tent on the campus’s Shaw Hall Courtyard. Guests are welcome to bring a face mask, according to organizers, who ask that anyone who feels unwell or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms not attend the event.

Tickets are $35 and are available at bit.ly/NewtonBreakfast22.

The breakfast will include artistic performances, as well as reflections led by the Rev. Ken Baily and other members of the Newton Interfaith Clergy Association, according to a statement from the Harmony Foundation, which helps support diversity within the Newton community.

There will also be remarks from Fuller and Williams, the chef-owner of MIDA Newton. Williams has been named one of the 10 Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine and has been a James Beard: Best Chef Northeast semifinalist. He also owns two other restaurants in Boston.

The breakfast is being hosted by Newton Community Pride, the Newton Interfaith Clergy Association, the Rotary Club of Newton, the Newton Public Schools, as well as the Harmony Foundation and the Newton mayor’s office.

Organizers have encouraged people to make donations to the Newton Food Pantry, the Centre Street Food Pantry, the Arabic Baptist Church Boston’s Food Pantry, and the Newton Community Freedge.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.