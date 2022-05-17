Four people rescued from life raft after their boat sank off coast of Provincetown

Four people were rescued by a Good Samaritan after their boat sank off the coast of Provincetown Tuesday morning, according to the US Coast Guard.

The mayday call from the 34-foot fishing vessel known as the Angela & Mary at about 10:10 a.m., said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard.

The vessel was about two miles north of Race Point and the crew were able to deploy a life raft, she said.