Four people rescued from life raft after their boat sank off coast of Provincetown

Four people were rescued by a Good Samaritan after their boat sank off the coast of Provincetown Tuesday morning, according to the US Coast Guard.
The mayday call from the 34-foot fishing vessel known as the Angela & Mary at about 10:10 a.m., said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard.
The vessel was about two miles north of Race Point and the crew were able to deploy a life raft, she said.
“The vessel did end up sinking,” she said in a phone interview. “The four people on board were rescued by a Good Samaritan.”
Carter said the vessel had proper safety equipment.
“Thankfully the vessel had an EPIRB [Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon] on board, which alerted us to their position,” she said.
There were no injuries reported, she said.
“The cause of the sinking is still currently under investigation,” she said.
