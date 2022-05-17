MGB says it will reduce spending by $70M annually

Mass General Brigham said on Tuesday it will reduce total medical spending by $70 million annually through a combination of reduced prices, lowered hospitalization rates, and by shifting some hospital care to people’s homes.
The announcement is part of the hospital’s “performance improvement plan,” a document detailing how it will reduce spending, as required by the state’s health care watchdog agency, the Health Policy Commission. The agency rebuked Mass General Brigham in January for what it said were years of spending above acceptable levels.
The health system was the first in the state to be required to file such a plan. .
“The performance improvement plan process is a key accountability and transparency mechanism for the state’s health care cost growth benchmark,” said David Seltz, executive director of the commission in a statement. “The HPC will carefully analyze MGB’s proposal and evaluate its likelihood to achieve our shared goal of delivering meaningful and sustainable health care cost savings. We look forward to working together to reduce health care costs for the people of the Commonwealth.”
