Pembroke Town Meeting rejects spending more for new community center

In June 2021, the town had authorized exceeding borrowing limits to spend $19 million on the project, but officials came back to Town Meeting on May 10 for more money because the costs of both demolishing the old community center building and putting up a new one were higher than anticipated.

“We go back to the drawing board,” Town Manager Willliam Chenard said after the vote. “We can’t build what we proposed.”

By a six-vote margin, Pembroke’s Town Meeting rejected a proposal to spend another $2.6 million on a new community center, leaving the future of the facility in limbo.

The extra expense was the result of inflation and newly discovered asbestos in the current building that raised the demolition price from $250,000 to $1.4 million, Chenard said.

He said the extra $2.6 million would have cost the average property owner about $21 a year for the life of the bond.

The original plan called for 33,000-square-foot community center on the town green that included a double-gym, walking track, and numerous multipurpose rooms to be shared by the town’s youth and senior citizens.

To cut costs, Chenard said the design had been trimmed to 27,800 square feet with the gym and walking track retained. He told Town Meeting that cutting the size further would not meet the needs of the community.

Chenard later said that the town could dramatically cut the size and scope of the building, or find a way to use the $19 million intended for the community center on another project. “It’s not my call,” he added.

Voting on the extra borrowing turned into a confusing affair that had Town Meeting voting twice.

In the first instance, 222 people voted for the extra borrowing, and 114 against. The moderator announced that the measure had reached the two-thirds requirement by one vote — although it actually had failed by that amount.

After considerable back and forth about the right to correct the math, the vote was retaken by paper ballot.

This time, the measure authorizing the town to borrow the money had 216 votes in favor to 117 opposed — six votes short of the required two-thirds approval.

After the hours-long meeting, which was held inside Pembroke High School, the Pembroke Board of Health notified residents that someone attending Town Meeting had tested positive for COVID. The board advised residents that free COVID tests were available at Town Hall, the library, and the senior center, and said anyone with symptoms should contact their doctor.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.



