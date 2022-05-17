Person of interest sketch released in Concord, N.H., double slaying probe

In a statement accompanying the artist’s rendering of the person of interest, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said the man’s described as “a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5′10″ tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven. He was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on Monday, April 18, 2022, wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.”

Authorities in New Hampshire released an artist’s sketch Tuesday of a man they described as a person of interest in the slayings of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, whose bodies were found April 21 in a wooded area of Concord, N.H.

Sketch of person of interest in slayings of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, in Concord, N.H.

Authorities also said a reward of $33,500 was being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those response for the fatal shootings of the couple.

Officials said the Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex in Concord around 2:22 p.m. on April 18, 2022, and took a walk that brought them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails locted off Portsmouth Street.

Family and friends, authorities said, didn’t see or hear from the Reids after they left for their walk. Their bodies were recovered in the early evening of April 21 from a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail.

Autopsies conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined that the cause of death for both victims was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of death in each case was homicide, Formella’s office said.

The statement said tipsters can call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600, or submit information anonymously by dialing the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

“Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637),” the statement said. “Crimeline awards cash to anyone whose information directly leads to information concerning the Reids’ murders. All tips remain anonymous.”

The development regarding a person of interest in the case followed an announcement two weeks ago from Concord police that said officers would be stepping up patrols along the city’s network of trails.

Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood said earlier this month that his department had received two ATVs for use patrolling the trails.

Concord police are also working with the Merrimack County sheriff’s office to have their mountain bike officers and the Concord Police Department’s mountain bike unit carry out additional patrols throughout the trail network and other areas, he said.

“Concord Police hope that through high visibility patrols; whether by foot, bike, ATV or traditional police vehicles, that we might ease some community concern,” Osgood said in a statement May 3..

Osgood said the murders are being investigated by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and Concord police “as a top priority case along with our County, State and Federal law enforcement partners.”

Osgood said the Merrimack County sheriff’s office will also be providing an investigator “to assist with Concord’s backlog of other police investigations not related to the Reid case.”

The Reid family had said in a statement last month that the couple had moved back to New England after Stephen Reid retired from a decades-long career in international development.

He was a Concord native, but his humanitarian work brought him to several corners of the world. He joined the Peace Corps out of college, spending four years in West Africa teaching English to middle-schoolers. But it was in Washington, D.C., that he met Djeswende where she was attending college on an athletic scholarship.

“They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness,’’ the family statement said.

Stephen’s career in international development sent him overseas frequently. Djeswende was often by his side on these far-flung postings.

“Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,’’ the family said in April.

The Reids had retired to Concord, Stephen’s hometown, three years ago, according to family. They had previously lived in Vermont, according to public records, and in West Africa, according to Reid’s high school classmates and news reports. Djeswende, who went by Wendy, was from Burkina Faso, according to their daughter’s corporate bio.

Stephen’s career wouldn’t have been possible, the family said, without Djeswende’s “love, care, and support.” According to public records, Djeswende had worked for a nonprofit, the New Hampshire Minority Health Coalition. She had also helped resettle refugees in the United States, according to the family’s statement.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.